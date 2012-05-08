版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 04:47 BJT

MotorolaSolutions/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 8 Motorola Solutions Inc : * Moodys says motorolas new debt issuance likely signals end of several year

funded debt reduction program

