TEXT-S&P: MRS Logistica planned debentures rated 'brAA+'

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAA+'
national-scale rating on Brazil-based railroad company MRS Logistica S.A.'s
 upcoming debentures issuance of up to R$300 million due 2018. We
expect the company to use the proceeds to improve its debt profile.	
	
Our 'BB+' global-scale and 'brAA+' national scale corporate credit ratings on 	
MRS reflect our expectations that the company will continue benefiting from 	
resilient operating cash flows and strong profitability in the next several 	
years, which results from a favorable tariff model and contract terms with its 	
captive clients; take-or-pay clauses even under an adverse market conditions 	
for its clients; and its strategic importance to its shareholders who are also 	
the company's main clients. Furthermore, we project MRS to report strong and 	
stable financial metrics, with fairly low debt, even with its sizable 	
expenditure plans for the next few years. Also, our base case scenario expects 	
fundamentals for Brazil's exports of iron ore--MRS's main cargo--to remain 	
favorable, though reliant on increasing demand from China. We also expect that 	
railroad-transported volumes will continue to increase in line with capacity 	
expansions of its main clients. For a complete credit rating rationale on MRS, 	
please see Summary: MRS Logistica S.A., published Dec. 7, 2011.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
MRS Logistica S.A.	
  Corporate credit rating         	
   Global scale                                B+/Stable/--	
   National scale                              brAA+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
MRS Logistica S.A.	
  R$300 million subordinated debentures        brAA+	
	
