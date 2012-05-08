TEXT-S&P: MRS Logistica planned debentures rated 'brAA+'

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAA+' national-scale rating on Brazil-based railroad company MRS Logistica S.A.'s upcoming debentures issuance of up to R$300 million due 2018. We expect the company to use the proceeds to improve its debt profile. Our 'BB+' global-scale and 'brAA+' national scale corporate credit ratings on MRS reflect our expectations that the company will continue benefiting from resilient operating cash flows and strong profitability in the next several years, which results from a favorable tariff model and contract terms with its captive clients; take-or-pay clauses even under an adverse market conditions for its clients; and its strategic importance to its shareholders who are also the company's main clients. Furthermore, we project MRS to report strong and stable financial metrics, with fairly low debt, even with its sizable expenditure plans for the next few years. Also, our base case scenario expects fundamentals for Brazil's exports of iron ore--MRS's main cargo--to remain favorable, though reliant on increasing demand from China. We also expect that railroad-transported volumes will continue to increase in line with capacity expansions of its main clients. For a complete credit rating rationale on MRS, please see Summary: MRS Logistica S.A., published Dec. 7, 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: MRS Logistica S.A., Dec. 7, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST MRS Logistica S.A. Corporate credit rating Global scale B+/Stable/-- National scale brAA+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned MRS Logistica S.A. R$300 million subordinated debentures brAA+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.