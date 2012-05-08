TEXT-Fitch raises CITGO IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+'

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and affirmed the company's other secured ratings at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. Today's rating action affects approximately $1.2 billion in total balance sheet debt. A full list of the rating actions taken on CITGO is included at the end of this release. Rating Rationale: The main drivers of the upgrade center on the company's improved financial performance, with CITGO's year end EBITDA rising sharply to $1.46 billion from just $585 million the year prior; the positive impact of recent reductions in balance sheet debt, including repayment of $200 million in Term Loan B debt; the strong covenant protections in the senior indenture, which limit the ability of CITGO's parent PDVSA to dilute CITGO's credit quality; and Fitch's expectation that CITGO will continue to enjoy a period of positive free cash flow (FCF) over the next several quarters due to the expected continuation of favorable crude discounts, as well as a relatively light mandatory capex schedule. These considerations are balanced by CITGO's linkage to parent PDVSA, and indirectly to the Venezuelan sovereign (both rated 'B+'/Negative Outlook) which is evidenced through CITGO's contracts to take approximately 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of PDVSA crude at its Gulf coast refineries, and frequent appointment of PDVSA personnel to CITGO executive and board positions. Further considerations include weakness in the U.S. gasoline market, which has been unfavorably impacted by high unemployment (8.1%), high fuel prices, and structural pressures on gasoline demand, including rising renewables requirements and higher U.S. CAFE mileage standards. Covenant Protections: It is important to note that there are relatively strong covenant protections in CITGO's secured debt which restrict the ability of the parent to dilute CITGO's credit quality. These include a debt/cap maximum of 60%, with a lower 55% test for purposes of making distribution to the parent; a minimum liquidity test of $500 million for purposes of making a distribution to the parent; and a restricted payment basket which limits the ability of CITGO to make distributions to its parent. While CITGO's debt does contain 'fall-away' covenant provisions which eliminate certain covenants in the event CITGO achieves Investment Grade status, this only applies to the company's $300 million in 2017 notes. The notching between the IDR and secured ratings also reflects the strength of the underlying security package, which was expanded in 2010 to include the 167,000 bpd Lemont refinery, in addition to CITGO's Lake Charles and Corpus Christi refineries, and select petroleum inventories and accounts receivables. Brent-WTI Spread: CITGO has benefited from cheap landlocked WTI and interior crudes, as embodied by the wide Brent-WTI gap (average approximately $18.00/barrel YTD in 2012), versus historical spreads in the +/-$3/barrel range. The gap has been driven by several factors, including lack of pipeline options for fast-growing onshore Canadian heavy and Bakken crudes and supply concerns in the Middle East. While Fitch expects the spread to decline from current highs, a more modest discount may persist for a prolonged period. CITGO has been able to take advantage of these crudes both at its 167,000 bpd Lemont, IL refinery (which can take about 100,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crudes directly), and at its Gulf coast refineries, which have WTI-related contract pricing on a portion of imported barrels and have also been able to process modest amounts of shale crudes. Credit Metrics: CITGO's recent credit metrics have shown substantial improvement. As calculated by Fitch, at Dec. 31, 2011, the company had reduced debt to $1.48 billion (including hydrogen plant leases of $259 million), for debt/EBITDA leverage of approximately 1.0 times (x) versus 2.9x the year prior. EBITDA/interest coverage rose to 8.1x versus 3.5x the year prior, while the company had latest 12 months (LTM) FCF of $356.7 million, net of cash dividends paid to PDVSA of $440.5 million. Liquidity: The company's liquidity was ample at year-end 2011 at $1.49 billion, comprised of $142 million in cash, $717 million available on the main revolver; $336 million in A/R Securitization, and $290 million in repurchased industrial revenue bonds (IRBs), which CITGO holds in Treasury to remarket at its discretion. Headroom on key covenants was good at year-end 2011 and included a debt-to-cap ratio of 42.7% (versus a 60% limit), an interest coverage ratio of 9.85x (versus a 1.5x limit), and official liquidity of $858 million (versus a $400 million limit). Near term maturities are manageable and include amortizations of existing term loans over the next three years. Other Liabilities: CITGO's other obligations are manageable. CITGO's pension was underfunded by $303.5 million versus $186.9 million the year prior, with the increase primarily driven by unfavorable changes in the discount rate on the pension obligation. CITGO's 2012 contributions to its pension plans plan are expected to be $84 million. Rental expense for operating leases edged up to $142 million versus $140 million the year prior, and included product storage facilities, office space, computer equipment, and vessels. The company's Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) was approximately $19 million for and was primarily linked to asbestos remediation. Catalysts: Potential catalysts for positive rating actions include higher ratings at the parent level, or additional evidence that CITGO's strong financial performance and recent reductions in leverage will be sustained going forward. Potential catalysts for negative rating actions include credit deterioration at the parent level; weakening or elimination of the current strong covenant protections associated with the senior indenture, which would weaken the rationale for notching between CITGO and PDVSA; or a collapse in refining fundamentals. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BB+'; --Secured term loans affirmed at 'BB+'; --Secured notes affirmed at 'BB+'; --Fixed-rate industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) affirmed at 'BB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', July 14, 2011; --'2012 Outlook: North American Refining', Dec. 16, 2011; --'Liquids Rich Shale Boom - A Tailwind for North American Chemicals', April 18, 2011.