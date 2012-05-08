版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Endurance Specialty Holdings ratings

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Endurance Specialty
Holdings Ltd (ENH) and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries, including
the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for ENH at 'A-', and the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd. at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is shown below.	
	
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of ENH's ratings reflects the company's
favorable earnings and interest coverage, moderate financial leverage, and
high-quality and liquid investment portfolio. The ratings also reflect the
inherent earnings volatility derived from the company's catastrophe exposure,
potential uncertainty in the company's loss reserve estimates for long-tail
business lines and anticipated challenges in the overall competitive but
generally improving property/casualty market rate environment.	
	
ENH posted net income of $82.5 million for the first three months of 2012,
improved from a $93.7 million net loss for full year 2011 due to more modest
catastrophe losses thus far in 2012. Results for 2011 included $466.7 million of
catastrophe losses from the Thailand floods, Japanese earthquake and tsunami,
New Zealand earthquake, Australia floods, U.S. tornadoes and storms, Hurricane
Irene, and Danish floods that adversely affected primarily the reinsurance
segment.	
	
ENH's GAAP combined ratio was 96.5% in the first three months of 2012 compared
to 112.9% for full year 2011, which included 24.8 points for catastrophe losses.
Excluding the impact of catastrophes (5.5 points) and favorable reserve
development (4.1 points), ENH's combined ratio for the first three months of
2012 was 95.1%, down from 97.4% for full year 2011. This improvement was due to
reduced agriculture losses in the insurance segment, as growing conditions in
the southern U.S. have improved thus far in 2012 as compared to 2011.	
	
ENH's financial leverage and run-rate interest coverage remain supportive of the
company's ratings. Fitch believes that ENH uses a modest amount of financial
leverage with an equity-credit-adjusted financial leverage ratio of
approximately 16.4% at March 31, 2012. ENH's GAAP operating earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage was 5.0x through the first three months
of 2012 and averaged 6.5 from 2007 to 2011.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include material
declines in ENH's capitalization that caused its net written premiums-to-equity
ratio to exceed 1.2x or assets to equity to exceed 3.5x or material adverse
prior year reserve development that leads Fitch to question the company's
historically strong underwriting results with relatively low volatility. Also,
catastrophe losses that are unfavorably inconsistent with the company's publicly
disclosed modeling projections or accident year combined ratios in excess of
100% for three consecutive years could result in a downgrade.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include material
improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net-written premium-to-equity and
asset leverage) and enhanced competitive positioning, while maintaining run-rate
earnings and low earnings volatility over an extended time period.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.	
--IDR at 'A-';	
--$200 million 6.15% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BBB+';	
--$335 million 7% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'BBB+';	
--$200 million 7.75% series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares at
'BBB-';	
--$230 million 7.5% series B non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares at
'BBB-'.	
	
Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd.	
Endurance Reinsurance Corporation of America	
Endurance American Specialty Insurance Company	
Endurance American Insurance Company	
American Agri-Business Insurance Company	
Endurance Risk Solutions Assurance Co.	
--IFS at 'A'.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe	
Senior Director	
+1-312-606-2321	
Fitch, Inc.	
70 W. Madison Street	
Chicago, IL 60602	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Greg Dickerson	
Director	
+1-212-908-0220	
	
Committee Chairperson	
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA	
Senior Director	
+1-312-368-3144	
	
	
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The
issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Insurance Rating Methodology

