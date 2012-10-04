TEXT-S&P: Hovnanian ratings remain on watch positive

Oct 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings,
including the 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. We placed the ratings
on Credit Watch with positive implications on Sept. 19, 2012, after the company
announced that it would issue new senior secured notes and senior exchangeable
notes to refinance existing senior secured notes. We expect to resolve the
CreditWatch listing upon the full redemption of the 2016 notes, which we expect
to occur on Nov. 1, 2012.
Hovnanian recently completed the sale of $577 million of 7.25% first-lien
senior secured notes due 2020, $220 million of second-lien senior secured
notes due 2020, and $100 million of 6% senior exchangeable notes due 2017. As
of Oct. 2, 2012, the company has redeemed $637.2 million (79.95%) of the
10.625% senior secured notes due 2016 that were tendered as of Oct. 1, 2012
(early tender deadline), and issued a notice of redemption to holders of the
remaining $159.8 million notes to redeem the notes on Nov. 1.
This transaction significantly lengthens the company's debt tenor by
addressing the bulk of its 2016 debt maturity wall. Hovnanian's 2016
refinancing exposure declines to $218 million from slightly more than $1
billion, while the company's interest burden is reduced by $17 million. We
believe extending this significant maturity and reducing the interest burden
will help preserve cash and provide additional running room to improve
operations/profitability as housing slowly recovers and the company continues
to take steps to reduce its significant overall debt burden.
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon the completion of the
redemption of the remaining outstanding 10.625% senior secured notes due 2016.
At that time, we expect to raise our corporate credit rating on the company
two notches to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-'. We would also expect to raise our rating on
the builder's existing senior secured notes due 2021 to 'CCC' from 'CC' and
senior unsecured notes due 2014-2017 to 'CCC-' from 'CC'.
RATINGS LIST
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC-/Watch Pos
Senior unsecured CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6
K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Senior Secured due 2021 CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5
Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6
First Lien Senior Secured
Notes due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 3
Second Lien Senior Secured
Notes due 2020 CCC-
Recovery Rating 6
Exchangeable Notes due 2017 CCC-
Recovery Rating 6
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Preferred Stock C
