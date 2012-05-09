版本:
TEXT-S&P revises CIGNA Corp outlook to positive

May 9 () -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- CIGNA has a very strong business profile and earnings, and strong	
liquidity and financial flexibility.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on CIGNA to positive from stable and 	
affirming our counterparty credit rating.	
     -- We expect CIGNA to maintain and somewhat enhance its very strong 	
business profile and operating performance, while gradually enhancing its 	
strong financial flexibility.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
CIGNA Corp. (NYSE:CI) and its core operating subsidiaries, Connecticut General 	
Life Insurance Co. (CG Life) and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. (CHLIC) 	
to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2" 	
counterparty credit rating on CIGNA Corp. and our 'A' long-term counterparty 	
credit and financial strength ratings on CG Life and CHLIC.	
	
Rationale	
CIGNA's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with 	
its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile 	
in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace.	
	
CIGNA's operating performance and business profile are very strong and well 	
supported by the scale and increasing diversification of its core businesses, 	
as demonstrated by its January 2012 acquisition of HealthSpring Inc., allowing 	
the company to enter the growing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription 	
Drug Program markets. In addition, the company has strong liquidity and 	
financial flexibility. In our opinion, the company's credit characteristics 	
suggest the potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. 	
Furthermore, although industry risk remains somewhat elevated regarding 	
heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing and the near-term 	
uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation challenging the 	
constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed in March 2010, 	
CIGNA's exposure to this risk is less than its peers' because of its high 	
percentage of nonrisk business.	
	
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $26 billion and medical 	
membership to be about 12.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating income to 	
be $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% return on revenue ) and cash 	
flow (EBITDA) to be $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion (about a 10.5% margin). If 	
CIGNA were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted 	
EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term expectations of 	
9x-12x. These results combined with parent-company cash and marketable 	
securities of more than $500 million at year-end 2012 would likely continue to 	
support strong liquidity and financial flexibility.	
	
The counterparty credit rating on the holding company is three notches below 	
the rating on the operating company, which is standard notching, reflecting 	
the holding company's high exposure to equity-market conditions. The debt 	
leverage calculation includes significant adjustments for unfunded pension and 	
other postretirement obligations, which demonstrates this exposure. Although 	
the additional debt that CIGNA issued in conjunction with the HealthSpring 	
acquisition increased its debt leverage to 47.9% at year-end 2011 from 42.6% 	
in 2010, we expect the company to reduce leverage in 2012 and to have debt 	
leverage of less than 45% by 2013. In 2012, we expect the holding company to 	
receive dividends of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion from the operating 	
companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated 	
insurance subsidiaries' ordinary dividend capacity. We also expect 	
operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of 	
regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The 	
difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which 	
reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's 	
business.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CIGNA will grow and 	
diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key 	
geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is 	
the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care 	
reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court 	
proceedings.	
	
We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if it becomes 	
apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating earnings 	
expectations of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% ROR), indicating 	
revenue growth and diversification. We also expect the company to maintain 	
strong capitalization relative to regulatory requirements (about 300% of RBC 	
company action level), make significant progress in 2012 and 2013 on reducing 	
debt leverage (including unfunded postretirement obligations and operating 	
leases) to less than 45%, maintain EBITDA coverage of 9x to 12x, and maintain 	
holding-company cash and marketable securities of $500 million or more. 	
Although unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if 	
operating margins were to decline such that these expectations would be 	
unlikely to be achieved.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009	
     -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
CIGNA Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company	
Connecticut General Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
CIGNA Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2

