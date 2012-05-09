TEXT-S&P revises CIGNA Corp outlook to positive

May 9 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- CIGNA has a very strong business profile and earnings, and strong liquidity and financial flexibility. -- We are revising our outlook on CIGNA to positive from stable and affirming our counterparty credit rating. -- We expect CIGNA to maintain and somewhat enhance its very strong business profile and operating performance, while gradually enhancing its strong financial flexibility. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on CIGNA Corp. (NYSE:CI) and its core operating subsidiaries, Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. (CG Life) and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. (CHLIC) to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2" counterparty credit rating on CIGNA Corp. and our 'A' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on CG Life and CHLIC. Rationale CIGNA's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace. CIGNA's operating performance and business profile are very strong and well supported by the scale and increasing diversification of its core businesses, as demonstrated by its January 2012 acquisition of HealthSpring Inc., allowing the company to enter the growing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Program markets. In addition, the company has strong liquidity and financial flexibility. In our opinion, the company's credit characteristics suggest the potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. Furthermore, although industry risk remains somewhat elevated regarding heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation challenging the constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed in March 2010, CIGNA's exposure to this risk is less than its peers' because of its high percentage of nonrisk business. For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $26 billion and medical membership to be about 12.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating income to be $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% return on revenue ) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion (about a 10.5% margin). If CIGNA were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term expectations of 9x-12x. These results combined with parent-company cash and marketable securities of more than $500 million at year-end 2012 would likely continue to support strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The counterparty credit rating on the holding company is three notches below the rating on the operating company, which is standard notching, reflecting the holding company's high exposure to equity-market conditions. The debt leverage calculation includes significant adjustments for unfunded pension and other postretirement obligations, which demonstrates this exposure. Although the additional debt that CIGNA issued in conjunction with the HealthSpring acquisition increased its debt leverage to 47.9% at year-end 2011 from 42.6% in 2010, we expect the company to reduce leverage in 2012 and to have debt leverage of less than 45% by 2013. In 2012, we expect the holding company to receive dividends of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion from the operating companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated insurance subsidiaries' ordinary dividend capacity. We also expect operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's business. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CIGNA will grow and diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court proceedings. We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if it becomes apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating earnings expectations of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion (about an 8% ROR), indicating revenue growth and diversification. We also expect the company to maintain strong capitalization relative to regulatory requirements (about 300% of RBC company action level), make significant progress in 2012 and 2013 on reducing debt leverage (including unfunded postretirement obligations and operating leases) to less than 45%, maintain EBITDA coverage of 9x to 12x, and maintain holding-company cash and marketable securities of $500 million or more. Although unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if operating margins were to decline such that these expectations would be unlikely to be achieved. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CIGNA Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed CIGNA Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB Commercial Paper A-2