2012年 5月 10日

BRIEF - Moody's raises Tekni-Plex rating to Caa1

May 9 Moody's raises Tekni-Plex Inc corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2, rates $480 million of proposed senior secured notes Caa1; outlook stable

