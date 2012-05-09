BRIEF - Moody's raises Tekni-Plex rating to Caa1

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
May 9 Moody's raises Tekni-Plex Inc corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2, rates $480 million of proposed senior secured notes Caa1; outlook stable
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)