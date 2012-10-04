TEXT-S&P keeps Viterra on watch pos pending acquisition by Glencore

Overview
-- The 'BBB-' ratings on Viterra Inc. remain on CreditWatch, where
they were placed with positive implications June 28, 2012, pending the
acquisition by Glencore International PLC.
-- We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear view on the
completion of Glencore's acquisition of Viterra, which the companies now
expect before Nov. 15, 2012.
-- Upon completion of the acquisition, we expect to equalize our issuer
and issue-level ratings on Viterra, given the strategic importance of
Viterra's operations to Glencore.
Rating Action
On Oct. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB-' ratings on
Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive
implications June 28.
The CreditWatch remains in place as the company's acquisition by Glencore
International PLC, the parent of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch
Pos/A-2), is reviewed by China's Ministry of Commerce under its anti-monopoly
law.
Rationale
The acquisition of grain handler Viterra by commodities trader Glencore has
cleared all key hurdles except the Chinese competition review, including
Viterra shareholder approval and competition authority clearance in Canada,
the U.S., Australia, and Europe. The transaction close has been extended
several times, and the companies now expect the closing before Nov. 15.
The ratings on Viterra reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's
satisfactory business risk profile, which is supported by strong market
positions in key grain-producing regions in Canada and Australia and more
modest positions in downstream agribusiness and processing. In addition, we
view the company's financial risk profile as intermediate, characterized by
low debt leverage and strong liquidity. Viterra continues to generate solid
financial performance for the 'BBB-' rating, with last 12 months debt to
EBITDA of 1.7x and strong free cash flow amid solid grain handling volumes and
margins.
CreditWatch
We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear view on the completion
of Glencore's acquisition of Viterra. Upon closing, we expect to equalize our
issuer and issue-level ratings on Viterra with those on its new parent,
Glencore, given the importance of Viterra's operations to Glencore's strategy.
Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch
Viterra Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Pos
