TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10

Oct 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class IB and IC notes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10 To 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' (see list). The lowered ratings follow recent credit events that affected the transaction's underlying reference entities, which caused the notes to incur partial principal losses. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RATINGS LOWERED Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-10 Rating Class To From IB D CCC- (sf) IC D CCC- (sf)