S&P rates Northern Oil and Gas Inc B, outlook stable

May 9 	
 
 
 	
Overview	
     -- We have assigned our 'B' corporate credit rating to
U.S.-based 	
exploration and production company Northern Oil and Gas Inc.	
     -- We have assigned our 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery
rating to the 	
company's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
company will 	
manage its aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not
significantly 	
erode its credit protection measures.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
'B' corporate 	
credit rating to Wayzata, Minn.-based Northern Oil & Gas Inc.
(NOG). The 	
outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time we assigned our 'B' issue rating to Northern
Oil & Gas's 	
proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The
recovery rating is 	
'4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery
in the event 	
of a payment default, albeit at the low end of the range. We
expect proceeds 	
from the offering to be used to term-out the $177.5 million in
principal 	
outstanding on the company's revolving credit facility as of
March 31, 2012, 	
and to fund its capital expenditure needs.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Northern Oil and Gas reflect the company's
relatively small 	
asset base and production levels, lack of geographical
diversification, 	
aggressive growth strategy, negative cash flow generation, and a
non-operator 	
business model that depends on other "operators" companies
drilling plans, 	
hence restricting the company's ability to pace or channel its
growth. The 	
ratings also reflect the company's significant exposure to
robust crude oil 	
prices, a favorable cost structure and a sizeable acreage
position, for the 	
rating level.	
	
Standard & Poor's views NOG's business profile as "vulnerable".
The company's 	
year-end 2011 proved reserve base totals a relatively small 46.8
million 	
barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 34% of which was proved
developed. Average 	
daily production for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, was also
relatively 	
small at about 8,500 boe per day. The company has limited
operating diversity 	
with all of its operations concentrated in the Williston basin
of North Dakota 	
and Montana. The concentration in the Williston basin is
somewhat offset by 	
its large, albeit fractional holding of wells, which is split
across a range 	
of operators, some of whom have a strong operating track record.
Given the 	
high level of exploration and production development and
currently limited 	
transportation infrastructure in the Williston basin,
profitability lags other 	
producing regions due to higher service costs and the negative
price 	
differential(currently in the $8 to $10 range) to West Texas
Intermediate 	
(WTI) crude oil in the region. Also, NOG's non-operator business
model makes 	
it reliant on operators to develop its reserves and acreage,
thus limiting NOG 	
in its ability to control the pace of reserve development and
raising the 	
inherent risk on expectations surrounding capital spending plans
and 	
production increases. 	
	
The company's acreage position in the Williston Basin (173,000
net acres) and 	
the relative low-risk nature of resource play development should
provide a 	
solid platform for reserve and production growth. Based on
expected capital 	
spending of $360 million on resource development, NOG in 2012,
could nearly 	
double production over prior year. NOG's oil focus (89% of
proved reserves) 	
and the current crude oil pricing environment, yields better
profitability 	
compared with more gas weighted peers. NOG also plans to spend
$60 million to 	
$80 million on additional acreage acquisitions in 2012. 	
	
We expect NOG's operating expenses (lease operating expense,
production taxes, 	
and cash general and administrative expense) per boe to increase
to 	
approximately $20/boe in 2012, up from $18 for 2011, primarily
reflecting 	
service cost inflation. We also expect average takeaway costs
for the year to 	
approximate $9/boe (2011 average was $6) weighted by the higher
costs in the 	
first quarter of 2012 due to increased production from warm
winter and 	
refinery turnarounds reducing local demand for crude oil. 	
	
Pro forma for the debt offering, NOG's total adjusted debt to
EBITDA (LTM) was 	
1.8x. For 2012 and 2013, utilizing our price deck of $85 and $80
per barrel of 	
WTI crude oil and production estimates of 4 million boe and 4.65
million boe 	
respectively, we forecast EBITDA to approximate $235 million and
$257 million 	
in 2012 and 2013. We are assuming capital spending of $455
million and $390 	
million in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will result in negative
free cash flow 	
of $275 million and $180 million in 2012 and 2013. This would
result in an 	
increase in the total adjusted debt to EBITDA metric to 1.8x and
2.3x for 2012 	
and 2013, respectively. This measure is deemed to be healthy for
the rating 	
category.  	
	
Liquidity	
NOG's liquidity profile is "adequate". Despite our expectation
that NOG will 	
materially outspend 2012 cash flows at our $85 per barrel WTI
price 	
assumption, we believe liquidity will be supported by a growing
borrowing base 	
as proved reserves are added through NOG's aggressive drilling
program. As a 	
non-operator, NOG also has the option to not participate in its
partner's 	
(operator's) development wells if it is capital constrained.
However, 	
non-participation comes at a risk of lost cash flows and
possibly, proved 	
undeveloped write-downs and borrowing base reductions. Other
assumptions 	
supporting the liquidity analysis include:	
	
     -- A $750 million credit facility due 2017 ($187.5 million
borrowing base 	
pro forma for the notes offering), with full estimated
availability at the 	
close of the proposed financing.	
     -- $70 million in cash balances pro forma for the
transaction.	
     -- A good cushion to financial covenants, allowing for
additional 	
borrowings if needed.	
     -- Crude oil prices will remain robust for the foreseeable
future.	
     -- The ability of NOG to significantly reduce growth
spending if needed.	
     -- Continued good access to capital markets supported by
the company's 	
low debt leverage and strong market fundamentals.	
	
	
The credit facility includes financial covenants, including
maximum debt to 	
EBITDAX of 4x though, minimum EBITDAX to interest expense of 3x
and a minimum 	
current ratio of 1x.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on 	
Northern Oil & Gas Inc. following this release.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that NOG will
manage its 	
aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not
significantly erode its 	
credit protection measures. An upgrade is possible if NOG can
increase its 	
reserves above 100 million boe's and increase run-rate
production to over 	
22,000 barrels per day, without material deterioration in its
credit metrics. 	
A negative rating action would occur if adjusted debt leverage
exceeded 5x, or 	
liquidity were to significantly erode with no near-term remedy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To
The Debt Of U.S. 	
Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The
Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
New Ratings; Outlook Stable	
	
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$250 mil nts due 2020               B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All
ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public
Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Vishal Merani, CFA, New York (1)
212-438-2679;	
                        vishal_merani@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Stephen Scovotti, New York (1) 212-438-5882;	
                   stephen_scovotti@standardandpoors.com

