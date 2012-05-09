S&P rates Northern Oil and Gas Inc B, outlook stable

May 9 Overview -- We have assigned our 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based exploration and production company Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -- We have assigned our 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will manage its aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not significantly erode its credit protection measures. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Wayzata, Minn.-based Northern Oil & Gas Inc. (NOG). The outlook is stable. At the same time we assigned our 'B' issue rating to Northern Oil & Gas's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, albeit at the low end of the range. We expect proceeds from the offering to be used to term-out the $177.5 million in principal outstanding on the company's revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012, and to fund its capital expenditure needs. Rationale The ratings on Northern Oil and Gas reflect the company's relatively small asset base and production levels, lack of geographical diversification, aggressive growth strategy, negative cash flow generation, and a non-operator business model that depends on other "operators" companies drilling plans, hence restricting the company's ability to pace or channel its growth. The ratings also reflect the company's significant exposure to robust crude oil prices, a favorable cost structure and a sizeable acreage position, for the rating level. Standard & Poor's views NOG's business profile as "vulnerable". The company's year-end 2011 proved reserve base totals a relatively small 46.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 34% of which was proved developed. Average daily production for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, was also relatively small at about 8,500 boe per day. The company has limited operating diversity with all of its operations concentrated in the Williston basin of North Dakota and Montana. The concentration in the Williston basin is somewhat offset by its large, albeit fractional holding of wells, which is split across a range of operators, some of whom have a strong operating track record. Given the high level of exploration and production development and currently limited transportation infrastructure in the Williston basin, profitability lags other producing regions due to higher service costs and the negative price differential(currently in the $8 to $10 range) to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil in the region. Also, NOG's non-operator business model makes it reliant on operators to develop its reserves and acreage, thus limiting NOG in its ability to control the pace of reserve development and raising the inherent risk on expectations surrounding capital spending plans and production increases. The company's acreage position in the Williston Basin (173,000 net acres) and the relative low-risk nature of resource play development should provide a solid platform for reserve and production growth. Based on expected capital spending of $360 million on resource development, NOG in 2012, could nearly double production over prior year. NOG's oil focus (89% of proved reserves) and the current crude oil pricing environment, yields better profitability compared with more gas weighted peers. NOG also plans to spend $60 million to $80 million on additional acreage acquisitions in 2012. We expect NOG's operating expenses (lease operating expense, production taxes, and cash general and administrative expense) per boe to increase to approximately $20/boe in 2012, up from $18 for 2011, primarily reflecting service cost inflation. We also expect average takeaway costs for the year to approximate $9/boe (2011 average was $6) weighted by the higher costs in the first quarter of 2012 due to increased production from warm winter and refinery turnarounds reducing local demand for crude oil. Pro forma for the debt offering, NOG's total adjusted debt to EBITDA (LTM) was 1.8x. For 2012 and 2013, utilizing our price deck of $85 and $80 per barrel of WTI crude oil and production estimates of 4 million boe and 4.65 million boe respectively, we forecast EBITDA to approximate $235 million and $257 million in 2012 and 2013. We are assuming capital spending of $455 million and $390 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will result in negative free cash flow of $275 million and $180 million in 2012 and 2013. This would result in an increase in the total adjusted debt to EBITDA metric to 1.8x and 2.3x for 2012 and 2013, respectively. This measure is deemed to be healthy for the rating category. Liquidity NOG's liquidity profile is "adequate". Despite our expectation that NOG will materially outspend 2012 cash flows at our $85 per barrel WTI price assumption, we believe liquidity will be supported by a growing borrowing base as proved reserves are added through NOG's aggressive drilling program. As a non-operator, NOG also has the option to not participate in its partner's (operator's) development wells if it is capital constrained. However, non-participation comes at a risk of lost cash flows and possibly, proved undeveloped write-downs and borrowing base reductions. Other assumptions supporting the liquidity analysis include: -- A $750 million credit facility due 2017 ($187.5 million borrowing base pro forma for the notes offering), with full estimated availability at the close of the proposed financing. -- $70 million in cash balances pro forma for the transaction. -- A good cushion to financial covenants, allowing for additional borrowings if needed. -- Crude oil prices will remain robust for the foreseeable future. -- The ability of NOG to significantly reduce growth spending if needed. -- Continued good access to capital markets supported by the company's low debt leverage and strong market fundamentals. The credit facility includes financial covenants, including maximum debt to EBITDAX of 4x though, minimum EBITDAX to interest expense of 3x and a minimum current ratio of 1x. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Northern Oil & Gas Inc. following this release. The stable outlook reflects our expectations that NOG will manage its aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not significantly erode its credit protection measures. An upgrade is possible if NOG can increase its reserves above 100 million boe's and increase run-rate production to over 22,000 barrels per day, without material deterioration in its credit metrics. A negative rating action would occur if adjusted debt leverage exceeded 5x, or liquidity were to significantly erode with no near-term remedy. Related Criteria And Research -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Stable Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 