TEXT-Fitch on U.S. homebuilding and bldg material issuers

May 9 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Homebuilders and Building Materials companies, including: 	
    Beazer Homes USA, Inc. 	
    Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. 	
    KB Home M/I Homes, Inc. 	
    Meritage Corp. 	
    Standard Pacific Corp. 	
    USG Corporation 	
    The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: 	
    Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

