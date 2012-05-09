版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 03:26 BJT

TEXT-Fitch on U.S. technology sector

May 9 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
technology companies, including: 	
    --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 	
    --First Data Corp. 	
    --Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. 	
    --Sanmina-SCI Corp. (Sanmina) 	
    --SunGard Data Systems Inc. 	
    The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: 	
    Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

