TEXT-S&P rates Motorola Solutions notes 'BBB'

May 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Motorola Solutions Inc.'s $750 million 3.75% ten-year senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds from the sale of the new notes to repay the existing $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing in November 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Motorola, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are unchanged. The moderate increase in total debt does not affect our view of Motorola's ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the net increase in debt, we estimate leverage was about 2.3x as of the March quarter, adjusted for debt-like pension obligations, leases and sold receivables. The rating on Motorola continue to reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by stable industry characteristics and a strong leadership position in its core markets. The rating also incorporates a "intermediate" financial risk profile, supplemented by "strong" liquidity. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt to EBITDA will be in the low-2x by the end of 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Motorola Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Motorola Solutions Inc. Senior Unsecured $750 mil 3.75% notes due 2022 BBB