TEXT-S&P rates Motorola Solutions notes 'BBB'

May 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB'
rating to Motorola Solutions Inc.'s $750 million 3.75% ten-year senior
unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds from the sale of the new
notes to repay the existing $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing in
November 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Motorola,
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are unchanged. 	
	
The moderate increase in total debt does not affect our view of Motorola's 	
ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the net increase in debt, we estimate 	
leverage was about 2.3x as of the March quarter, adjusted for debt-like 	
pension obligations, leases and sold receivables. The rating on Motorola 	
continue to reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by 	
stable industry characteristics and a strong leadership position in its core 	
markets. The rating also incorporates a "intermediate" financial risk profile, 	
supplemented by "strong" liquidity. The stable outlook reflects our 	
expectation that debt to EBITDA will be in the low-2x by the end of 2012. 	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Motorola Solutions Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating           BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Motorola Solutions Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $750 mil 3.75% notes due 2022    BBB

