BRIEF - Moody's comments on Sally Holdings LLC

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
May 9 Moody's says Sally Holdings' share repurchase is a credit negative; ratings unaffected
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)