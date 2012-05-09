版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Barneys New York to 'B-'

Overview	
     -- U.S. luxury retailer Barneys New York has completed a debt-for-equity 	
swap, which has resulted in a reduction of about $540 million of funded debt. 	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'SD'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to 	
benefit from ongoing positive trends within the luxury retail segment.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate credit 	
rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'B-' from 'SD'. At the 	
same time, we withdrew the 'D' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating on 	
the company's second-lien debt, which was subject to the debt-for-equity 	
exchange. The upgrade reflects the substantial reduction of debt as a result 	
of the company's debt-for-equity swap. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
Despite the recently completed deleveraging transaction, we continue to assess 	
Barneys New York Inc.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our 	
criteria because of its substantially leveraged capital structure and very 	
thin cash flow protection measures. Pro forma for the debt-for-equity swap, we 	
estimate that leverage and interest coverage were about 8.7x and 1.3x, 	
respectively, as of Jan. 31, 2012.	
	
The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its participation in the 	
narrow luxury segment and its small store base. Like other luxury retailers, 	
Barneys continues to benefit from good consumer demand and an increase in 	
full-priced sales. Although we anticipate these positive trends are likely to 	
continue over the near term, we do not believe they will be significant enough 	
to meaningfully affect credit protection measures.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe liquidity is "adequate" under the new capital structure. In our 	
view, free operating cash flow is likely to be modestly positive. We expect 	
free operating cash flow and availability under its revolving credit facility 	
to be sufficient for ongoing working capital and capital expenditure needs.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to benefit 	
from positive trends in the luxury retail segment. Although we expect some 	
improvement in the company's credit protection metrics, we believe the company 	
will remain "highly leveraged." Although unlikely, we could raise the rating 	
if further performance gains result in leverage in the mid-5x. We could lower 	
the rating if merchandise missteps or operational difficulties result in a 	
reduction of interest coverage meaningfully below 1x or if the company's 	
liquidity position erodes substantially. 	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Barneys New York Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       SD/--/--	
	
Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
Barneys New York Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 D 	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 5

