TEXT-S&P revises McJunkin Red Man Corp rating outlook

Overview
-- Houston-based McJunkin Red Man Corp. is seeking to issue a $750
million term loan due 2019 and plans to use proceeds to refinance existing
debt.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on McJunkin and
assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the new term loan with a recovery rating
of '5'.
-- At the same time, we are revising our outlook on McJunkin to positive
from stable because we anticipate that strong operating performance will
continue, which we expect will result in leverage below 4x over the next 12
months.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook
on McJunkin Red Man Corp. to positive from stable and affirmed the 'B+'
corporate credit rating on the company.
We also assigned our 'B' issue level rating (one notch lower than the
corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $750 million term loan due
2019. The recovery rating on the term loan is '5', indicating our expectation
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery under our default scenario.
We expect McJunkin to use proceeds from the proposed term loan and
availability on its asset-based loan (ABL) facility to repay its existing 9.5%
senior secured notes due 2016. We anticipate we will withdraw our rating on
McJunkin's existing notes when the company successfully completes the
refinancing.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows our assessment that McJunkin's margin expansion
and lower debt levels will likely result in stronger credit metrics that are
more in line with a higher rating, given our view that energy sector demand
for the company's pipes, valves, and fittings should remain relatively stable
over the coming year. The company has improved its credit profile considerably
this year by significantly reducing debt and improving operating leverage. The
positive outlook also underscores our view that McJunkin will be able to
sustain margins at current levels due to its realigned product mix and
attentive inventory management.
We continue to assess McJunkin's business risk profile as "weak" and the
financial risk profile as "aggressive." The business risk profile balances the
company's large scale, scope, and diversity against its position in the highly
fragmented, competitive distribution industry. The industry's business model
characteristically exhibits low margins and requires high levels of inventory
spending. We also note McJunkin's dependence on volatile energy-based end
markets, which can cause earnings to fluctuate. The aggressive financial risk
profile takes into account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong"
liquidity assessment, but also considers its substantial working capital needs
and that the company's private equity holders still retain a significant
ownership stake following the public offering.
Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for steel products from the
domestic energy sector will remain relatively favorable over the next 12 to 18
months despite weaker prospects for the global steel industry overall as a
result of oversupply pressures and slowing economic growth worldwide. We
expect the company to generate annual revenues of more than $5.5 billion in
2012, touching every segment of the energy value chain, including the
upstream, midstream, and downstream end markets. EBITDA margins are
anticipated to grow just over 7% in 2012 as a better product mix and lower
administrative expenses contribute to EBITDA levels above $400 million at year
end. In 2013, we anticipate that revenues will remain relatively flat but that
the company will continue to improve margins, albeit at a slower rate, with
EBITDA in the range of $410 million to $430 million.
Our performance projections anticipate that positive overall demand in the
company's energy-based end markets will support earnings growth, despite
fluctuations within the upstream, midstream, and downstream industry sectors.
McJunkin's strong, long-term customer relationships with major oil and gas
companies also contribute to our expectations for improving earnings. These
relationships provide comparatively stable maintenance, repair, and overhaul
business and the opportunity for international growth, as McJunkin's recent
agreement with Shell to expand its domestic valve distribution services
internationally demonstrates. In addition, McJunkin has been repositioning its
product mix to emphasize higher-margin valves, fittings, and flanges over
tubular goods; reduced overhead spending; and refined working capital
management since it was caught holding significant inventory during the
financial crisis.
We anticipate that total debt, including adjustments for operating leases and
pensions, will approximate $1.3 billion at year-end. We expect 2012 leverage
below 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt will be about 18%,
compared with 5.8x and 11%, respectively, at the end of 2011. In 2013, we
anticipate that the company will continue to focus on reducing leverage to
around 3x and that lower interest costs from the proposed refinancing will
result in FFO-to-debt above 20%. These metrics are good for the company's
aggressive financial profile, which is constrained in part by the high level
of private equity ownership and the company's acquisition-driven growth
strategy.
McJunkin is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings, with about
90% of sales going to the North American energy industry. Demand for
McJunkin's products fluctuates depending on energy prices, and the business is
highly correlated with the strength of the overall economy. Additionally, as
an industrial distributor, the company is vulnerable to price fluctuations in
steel. The distribution industry model typically exhibits relatively slow
inventory turnover, which can hurt profitability in periods of rapidly rising
or falling prices. The company's ability to generate cash flow from working
capital in a downturn somewhat offsets this.
Liquidity
We view McJunkin's liquidity as strong under our criteria. Our assessment is
based on the following expectations:
-- Sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.5x
over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the next 24 months;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline 30%;
-- Availability under the company's $1.25 billion ABL facility will not
fall below $125 million or 10% of the aggregate facility commitments, which
would trigger a minimum fixed-charge covenant; and
-- The company has no significant maturities until 2017.
As of June 30, 2012, McJunkin had total liquidity of $653 million, consisting
of $40 million in cash and the remainder in availability under the company's
$1.25 billion ABL due 2017. We expect McJunkin to maintain total liquidity,
including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million over the
next 12 months.
We project that working capital needs will absorb significant amounts of cash
as the company's performance improves and end demand grows, to the tune of
about $100 million in 2012 and $80 million in 2013. McJunkin's business
requires minimal capital expenditures, which we project will approximate about
$20 million to $25 million annually for the next several years. McJunkin
should generate free operating cash flow around $70 million in 2012,
increasing to about $200 million in 2013 as one-time transaction expenses roll
off and as the company benefits from lower required interest payments. Our
analysis incorporates continued spending for small bolt-on acquisitions and
our expectation that management will use excess cash to further reduce debt in
lieu of shareholder rewards.
Following the transaction, McJunkin will have minimal maturities until 2017.
The proposed term loan includes a 3.5x secured leverage covenant, with which
we expect the company to remain in compliance on an ongoing basis. The ABL
facility has a springing fixed charge covenant which is only applicable if
availability falls below $125 million or 10% of the facility's total
commitments.
Recovery analysis
The rating on McJunkin Red Man's proposed $750 million term loan is 'B', one
notch lower than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is a '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis on McJunkin Red Man,
please see the recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our positive outlook for McJunkin reflects our assessment that lower debt and
sustained margin increases may produce credit metrics which warrant a higher
rating, with leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt above 20%. Our outlook
incorporates our expectation that the company will be able to withstand steel
price fluctuations and some volatility with its end markets. We could raise
the rating if McJunkin is able to sustain margins above 7% over the next 12
months and if the company had a higher proportion of public ownership.
We would lower the rating if McJunkin's leverage deteriorated and remained
above 5x for a sustained period. This could occur if debt increased to pay
shareholder rewards or finance an acquisition, if the company's margins
contracted because of greater-than-expected steel price instability, or if
decline in the company's end markets triggered a major slowdown in demand.
We could revise the outlook back to stable if McJunkin were unable to maintain
expected margin levels or if it increased debt such that we expected leverage
to be maintained between 4x and 5x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/--
New Rating
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
Senior Secured
US$750 mil term bank ln due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 5
Ratings Affirmed
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 5