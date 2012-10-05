版本:
TEXT-S&P revises McJunkin Red Man Corp rating outlook

Overview
     -- Houston-based McJunkin Red Man Corp. is seeking to issue a $750 
million term loan due 2019 and plans to use proceeds to refinance existing 
debt.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on McJunkin and 
assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the new term loan with a recovery rating 
of '5'.
     -- At the same time, we are revising our outlook on McJunkin to positive 
from stable because we anticipate that strong operating performance will 
continue, which we expect will result in leverage below 4x over the next 12 
months.

Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook 
on McJunkin Red Man Corp. to positive from stable and affirmed the 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on the company.

We also assigned our 'B' issue level rating (one notch lower than the 
corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $750 million term loan due 
2019. The recovery rating on the term loan is '5', indicating our expectation 
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery under our default scenario. 

We expect McJunkin to use proceeds from the proposed term loan and 
availability on its asset-based loan (ABL) facility to repay its existing 9.5% 
senior secured notes due 2016. We anticipate we will withdraw our rating on 
McJunkin's existing notes when the company successfully completes the 
refinancing.

Rationale
The outlook revision follows our assessment that McJunkin's margin expansion 
and lower debt levels will likely result in stronger credit metrics that are 
more in line with a higher rating, given our view that energy sector demand 
for the company's pipes, valves, and fittings should remain relatively stable 
over the coming year. The company has improved its credit profile considerably 
this year by significantly reducing debt and improving operating leverage. The 
positive outlook also underscores our view that McJunkin will be able to 
sustain margins at current levels due to its realigned product mix and 
attentive inventory management. 

We continue to assess McJunkin's business risk profile as "weak" and the 
financial risk profile as "aggressive." The business risk profile balances the 
company's large scale, scope, and diversity against its position in the highly 
fragmented, competitive distribution industry. The industry's business model 
characteristically exhibits low margins and requires high levels of inventory 
spending. We also note McJunkin's dependence on volatile energy-based end 
markets, which can cause earnings to fluctuate. The aggressive financial risk 
profile takes into account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong" 
liquidity assessment, but also considers its substantial working capital needs 
and that the company's private equity holders still retain a significant 
ownership stake following the public offering. 

Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for steel products from the 
domestic energy sector will remain relatively favorable over the next 12 to 18 
months despite weaker prospects for the global steel industry overall as a 
result of oversupply pressures and slowing economic growth worldwide. We 
expect the company to generate annual revenues of more than $5.5 billion in 
2012, touching every segment of the energy value chain, including the 
upstream, midstream, and downstream end markets. EBITDA margins are 
anticipated to grow just over 7% in 2012 as a better product mix and lower 
administrative expenses contribute to EBITDA levels above $400 million at year 
end. In 2013, we anticipate that revenues will remain relatively flat but that 
the company will continue to improve margins, albeit at a slower rate, with 
EBITDA in the range of $410 million to $430 million.

Our performance projections anticipate that positive overall demand in the 
company's energy-based end markets will support earnings growth, despite 
fluctuations within the upstream, midstream, and downstream industry sectors. 
McJunkin's strong, long-term customer relationships with major oil and gas 
companies also contribute to our expectations for improving earnings. These 
relationships provide comparatively stable maintenance, repair, and overhaul 
business and the opportunity for international growth, as McJunkin's recent 
agreement with Shell to expand its domestic valve distribution services 
internationally demonstrates. In addition, McJunkin has been repositioning its 
product mix to emphasize higher-margin valves, fittings, and flanges over 
tubular goods; reduced overhead spending; and refined working capital 
management since it was caught holding significant inventory during the 
financial crisis. 

We anticipate that total debt, including adjustments for operating leases and 
pensions, will approximate $1.3 billion at year-end. We expect 2012 leverage 
below 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt will be about 18%, 
compared with 5.8x and 11%, respectively, at the end of 2011. In 2013, we 
anticipate that the company will continue to focus on reducing leverage to 
around 3x and that lower interest costs from the proposed refinancing will 
result in FFO-to-debt above 20%. These metrics are good for the company's 
aggressive financial profile, which is constrained in part by the high level 
of private equity ownership and the company's acquisition-driven growth 
strategy. 

McJunkin is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings, with about 
90% of sales going to the North American energy industry. Demand for 
McJunkin's products fluctuates depending on energy prices, and the business is 
highly correlated with the strength of the overall economy. Additionally, as 
an industrial distributor, the company is vulnerable to price fluctuations in 
steel. The distribution industry model typically exhibits relatively slow 
inventory turnover, which can hurt profitability in periods of rapidly rising 
or falling prices. The company's ability to generate cash flow from working 
capital in a downturn somewhat offsets this.

Liquidity
We view McJunkin's liquidity as strong under our criteria. Our assessment is 
based on the following expectations:
     -- Sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.5x 
over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the next 24 months;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline 30%; 
     -- Availability under the company's $1.25 billion ABL facility will not 
fall below $125 million or 10% of the aggregate facility commitments, which 
would trigger a minimum fixed-charge covenant; and
     -- The company has no significant maturities until 2017.

As of June 30, 2012, McJunkin had total liquidity of $653 million, consisting 
of $40 million in cash and the remainder in availability under the company's 
$1.25 billion ABL due 2017. We expect McJunkin to maintain total liquidity, 
including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million over the 
next 12 months.

We project that working capital needs will absorb significant amounts of cash 
as the company's performance improves and end demand grows, to the tune of 
about $100 million in 2012 and $80 million in 2013. McJunkin's business 
requires minimal capital expenditures, which we project will approximate about 
$20 million to $25 million annually for the next several years. McJunkin 
should generate free operating cash flow around $70 million in 2012, 
increasing to about $200 million in 2013 as one-time transaction expenses roll 
off and as the company benefits from lower required interest payments. Our 
analysis incorporates continued spending for small bolt-on acquisitions and 
our expectation that management will use excess cash to further reduce debt in 
lieu of shareholder rewards. 

Following the transaction, McJunkin will have minimal maturities until 2017. 
The proposed term loan includes a 3.5x secured leverage covenant, with which 
we expect the company to remain in compliance on an ongoing basis. The ABL 
facility has a springing fixed charge covenant which is only applicable if 
availability falls below $125 million or 10% of the facility's total 
commitments.

Recovery analysis
The rating on McJunkin Red Man's proposed $750 million term loan is 'B', one 
notch lower than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is a '5', 
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis on McJunkin Red Man, 
please see the recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our positive outlook for McJunkin reflects our assessment that lower debt and 
sustained margin increases may produce credit metrics which warrant a higher 
rating, with leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt above 20%. Our outlook 
incorporates our expectation that the company will be able to withstand steel 
price fluctuations and some volatility with its end markets. We could raise 
the rating if McJunkin is able to sustain margins above 7% over the next 12 
months and if the company had a higher proportion of public ownership.

We would lower the rating if McJunkin's leverage deteriorated and remained 
above 5x for a sustained period. This could occur if debt increased to pay 
shareholder rewards or finance an acquisition, if the company's margins 
contracted because of greater-than-expected steel price instability, or if 
decline in the company's end markets triggered a major slowdown in demand.  

We could revise the outlook back to stable if McJunkin were unable to maintain 
expected margin levels or if it increased debt such that we expected leverage 
to be maintained between 4x and 5x.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                 To                 From
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating         B+/Positive/--     B+/Stable/--

New Rating

McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 Senior Secured
  US$750 mil term bank ln due 2019    B   
 Recovery Rating                      5    

Ratings Affirmed

McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 Senior Secured                       B                  
  Recovery Rating                     5

