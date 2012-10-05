TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Pine 'BB+/B' global scale ratings

Overview
-- Brazil-based bank Banco Pine's conservative risk management,
operations, and lending to small corporations underpin its strong asset
quality and increasing diversification of revenues sources and funding lines.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale
counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep
expanding its loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B'
global scale and 'brAA' national scale counterparty credit ratings on Banco
Pine S.A. (Pine). The outlook on both scales is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Pine's "moderate" business position,
"adequate" risk position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "below average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk
assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal
and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities'
flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions
arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these
potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has
contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good
track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the
Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk
appetite as a positive factor in our assessment.
We view Pine's business position as "moderate." As of June 2012, it had R$10
billion in assets and R$5.2 billion in loans (R$6.8 billion if guarantees are
included). According to the central bank data, Pine is the 35th largest
financial institution in the country with less than 1% of the financial
system's assets. Due to Pine's focus on lending to small corporations (in this
segment 56% of the bank's credit portfolio was comprised of companies with
annual revenues of more than R$1 billion) and its relatively small size, its
loan portfolio has a high client concentration. However, the bank's
creditworthy client base and conservative risk management has resulted in
better-than-average asset quality and stable profitability over the past few
years. Larger SMEs usually have audited financial statements, corporate
governance, and more solid financial statements, enabling longer-term
relationship with the bank and cross-selling opportunities. Pine offers
products such as working capital, hedging derivatives, asset and wealth
management, corporate finance, and capital market and investment products in
local and foreign currencies. The bank has been able to continue diversifying
its revenue sources, reducing its dependence on credit-related revenues and
increasing the participation of noncapital consuming income, which we view as
positive. As of June 2012, around 42% of its revenues were not related to
direct lending, up from 36% in June 2011, due to increasing participation of
its investment bank arm and treasury. We expect credit-related revenues to
stay in the 50%-60% range of total revenues, as credit will remain the bank's
core business.
Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects Pine's adequate
capital levels, lower-than-peers' profitability, but increasing
diversification of revenue sources. According to our risk-adjusted capital
framework (RACF) methodology, we expect the bank's capital to be slightly
above 9% on average for 2012 and 2013. This indicator considers the capital
injection during the second half of 2012 of around R$165 million, R$101
million of which the controlling shareholder and board of administration
contributed, R$30 million from Deutsche Investitions-und
Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG, a minority shareholder), EUR10 million from
Proparco, and the remaining from other minority shareholders. The RACF
indicator was around 8% on our previous forecast when the capital injection
had not yet occurred, which shows the improvement on the bank's capital level.
We are also incorporating in our projections the bank's historical level of
earnings distribution and our expected growth for the institution. The bank's
profitability still lags some of its peers'. However, diversification from
revenues sources is increasing, with lending accounting for 58% of total
revenues and treasury activities hedging derivatives and investment banking
products for 42%, as of June 2012. ROA and ROE, both according to our core
earnings methodology, of the same period reached 1.7% and 17.3%, respectively.
While credit lending remains the bank's core activity, we view the increase in
noncapital consuming services as positive. It is important to highlight that
the bank clients' profile, while enabling better asset-quality than regular
SMEs, on the other hand, precludes large credit spreads, which reflects on the
bank's profitability levels.
Pine's "adequate" risk position is based on the historical good performance of
its loan portfolio and its client concentration. The bank's asset quality has
been stable and better than average even during market stressful times. NPLs
to total loans and NCOs to total loans were 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 2012 over
0.7% and 0.4% in December 2011 and 0.35% and 0.6% as of December 2010,
respectively. Loan loss coverage is also conservative given the small NPLs
base, around 663% as of June 2012. We believe the bank can manage its asset
quality adequately as it focus on more creditworthy clients. However, this
results in a concentrated loan portfolio. As of June 2012, the 20 largest
exposures accounted for 34% of total credit portfolio (around 27% when we
consider the guarantees and private securities on the portfolio) and we don't
expect significant changes on this concentration. The bank's loan portfolio is
also concentrated in the southeastern region of Brazil, which mirrors the
GDP's concentration in that region. We believe that these concentrations are
inherent to the bank's business profile and scale and are incorporated in our
analysis, but we believe the bank has the capacity to adequately manage this
risk.
In our opinion Pine has a "below average" funding profile and "adequate"
liquidity. Small and midsize banks with no branch network in Brazil usually
rely on time deposits to fund its activities, given the lack of retail
deposits. Pine is no exception, as around 55% of its funding base is comprised
of time deposits. Among them, 57% is related to institutional investors, 32%
to corporations, and the remainder to individuals and financial institutions.
The bank has a significant large depositor concentration, while, as of June
2012, 24.8% of the time deposits had liquidity condition. We believe
management is aware of the risks stemming from a concentrated funding profile
and has been trying to diversify its funding base with other sources, such as
foreign issuances and loans, trade finance lines, capital markets, and
transfers from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). Also, Pine maintains
adequate asset-liability management, matching its loans to funding sources and
positive gap between its assets and liabilities of three months. Additionally,
the bank maintains historically adequate liquidity levels with liquid assets
(cash plus government bonds) covering 50% of total deposits and 201% of
deposits with liquidity condition as June 1012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep expanding its
loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity. An upgrade
would depend on gaining significant scale and maintaining its revenue sources
diversification or an internal capital generation or capital injection that
would lead to an average forecasted RAC ratio for 2012 and 2013 of more than
10%. Conversely, a downgrade is possible if we notice a relaxation of credit
and liquidity polices and significant asset-quality deterioration.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banco Pine S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Global Rating Scale BB+/Stable/B
Brazilian Rating Scale brAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB+
