TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating CGG Veritas 'BB' rating

Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had reinstated
its 'BB' issue rating on the $79 million secured revolver facility issued by CGG
Veritas Services Holding (U.S.) Inc. and guaranteed by Compagnie Generale de
Geophysique - Veritas, due in January 2014, which was withdrawn in error in
January 2012. The rating is on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also
reinstated the '2' recovery rating on this instrument, which indicates our
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default.
For the corporate credit rating rationale on Compagnie Generale de Geophysique
- Veritas (CGGV; BB-/Watch Neg/--), please see our most recent research update
on CGGV, "Seismic Services Company CGGV 'BB-' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
Negative On Announcement Of Fugro Division Acquisition", published on Sept.
25, 2012.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.