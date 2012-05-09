版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 05:12 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Maxim Integrated Products to 'BBB+'

Overview	
     -- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Maxim Integrated Products' 
operating performance has proven resilient through industry cycles.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Maxim to 'BBB+' from 	
'BBB'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's 	
financial policy will remain consistent with what we consider its "modest" 	
financial risk profile.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit 	
rating on San Jose, Calif.-based Maxim Integrated Products Inc. to 'BBB+' from 	
'BBB'. The outlook is stable.	
	
The upgrade reflects our expectation that Maxim will preserve its "modest" 	
financial risk profile, including maintaining leverage below the mid-1x area 	
through an industry cycle.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect our expectation that Maxim will preserve its modest 	
financial risk profile, characterized by good profitability and adjusted 	
leverage below the mid-1x area through an industry cycle. Our rating also 	
incorporates the expectation that the company will sustain its "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile over time. Specifically, we incorporate an expectation 	
that the company's recent soft operating trends will improve and that Maxim's 	
growth will match or exceed that of the industry overall given its broad 	
product portfolio and strong capabilities in integrated chips. We further 	
expect the company to generate consistently positive cash flow through an 	
industry cycle, and that it will maintain liquidity despite its strong 	
commitment to shareholder returns.	
	
Standard & Poor's view of Maxim's business profile is satisfactory. The 	
company is the third-largest provider of analog integrated circuits, with a 	
broad product portfolio and a focus on integrating multiple functionalities 	
into one chip in addition to traditional "building block" components. This 	
high integration strategy accounted for about one-third of recent quarterly 	
revenues and, in our view, contributes to above-industry average profit 	
margins and lower volatility through a semiconductor cycle. Tuck-in 	
acquisitions, including Teridian Semiconductor Corp. and SensorDynamics during 	
the past two years, have also supplemented its organic growth strategy. 	
Despite a broad product line and solid market positions, Maxim does not hold a 	
leadership position in many of its major product segments and competes against 	
industry leaders Texas Instruments Inc. and Analog Devices Inc., who have 	
greater financial resources.	
	
Maxim's trailing-12-month revenues were roughly flat year over year through 	
March 2012, reflecting an industrywide inventory correction and overall weak 	
end-market demand. Given the continued design wins with its integrated chip 	
strategy and growth in the handset segment in particular, we expect Maxim's 	
revenue growth to exceed that of the overall analog segment in the 	
intermediate term, with fiscal 2013 growth in the mid- to high-single digits. 	
Profitability compares favorably with analog peers at about 36% EBITDA margin 	
on a trailing-12-month basis, but we incorporate an expectation that margins 	
will remain somewhat volatile over time. 	
	
Maxim's modest financial risk profile provides key rating support, given its 	
satisfactory business risk profile. The modest financial risk profile reflects 	
the company's credit protection metrics and good cash flow generation 	
throughout the cycle. Although debt protection metrics are strong at an 	
adjusted leverage of 0.4x, the modest financial risk profile reflects the 	
company's aggressive shareholder return policy and the subsequent impact on 	
cash flow available for debt repayment. While Standard & Poor's expect 	
dividends and share repurchases to remain a significant call on cash flow, we 	
believes that Maxim will manage these programs such that liquidity remains 	
adequate and leverage at or below the mid-1x area. 	
 	
Liquidity	
Standard & Poor's assesses Maxim's current liquidity as "adequate." Sources of 	
liquidity include cash and investments of $936 million, a fully available $250 	
million revolving credit facility, and expected annual funds from operations 	
in excess of $650 million. We expect uses of cash to include capital 	
expenditures near $200 million, dividends of about $260 million and share 	
repurchases almost equal to its discretionary cash flows. 	
	
Other relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment are:	
     -- Sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses by 1.2x in the next 	
12-24 months.	
     -- Net sources are likely to remain positive, even if EBITDA declined by 	
20% from current levels.	
     -- The $300 million senior notes maturing in 2013 can be repaid with cash 	
or refinanced.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maxim will preserve its 	
modest financial risk profile as evidenced by a shareholder return strategy 	
consistent with its financial policy and adjusted leverage below 1.5x through 	
the cycle. We could lower the rating if adjusted leverage were to exceed 2x on 	
a sustained basis through any combination of debt-funded share repurchases or 	
acquisitions. 	
	
Although unlikely over the next two years, given its current business risk 	
profile and shareholder return policy, we could consider a higher rating over 	
the longer term based on further evidence of the success of its system 	
integration strategy, characterized by sustained revenue growth above the 	
industry average, while maintaining adequate liquidity and leverage near 1x on 	
a sustained basis. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/--     BBB/Stable/--	
	
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐