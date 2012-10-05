版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 5日 星期五 23:00 BJT

TEXT-Fitch downgrades WILCO 2007-1 GmbH

Oct 5 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded WILCO 2007-1 GmbH's commercial
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2024 as follows:

EUR36.32m Class A: downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR42.45m Class B: downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

The downgrades are driven by the significant re-letting risk prevalent in the 
transaction. All six outstanding loans are secured by single assets, and four of
them are let to individual tenants, on leases with expiries ranging from less 
than a year to 8.8 years. 

Fitch is particularly concerned about the three largest loans, which account for
over two-thirds of the current aggregate outstanding principal balance. All 
three loans share similar characteristics in that they are scheduled to mature 
in 2013 and are secured on single Amsterdam offices let to single tenants with 
leases expiring in less than two years. 

The agency believes that if any of these assets were to become vacant, the 
refurbishment costs required to secure a re-letting would be significant. 
Without an income stream, the loan sponsors would be forced to use funds from 
outside the transaction to fund any capex work, along with all ongoing tax and 
utility costs.   

The sponsors may be willing to do this as the whole loan-to-value ratios (LTV) 
on all six loans are between 44% and 71%, indicating that significant equity 
remains. However, Fitch believes a distressed sale on a vacant asset could leave
several of the loans with LTVs close to 100%. Whilst the credit enhancement 
offered by the class B note remains significant to project full repayment in the
majority of scenarios, the aforementioned occupational risk is not commensurate 
with the highest rating for the most senior class. The Outlook on the class B 
notes is Negative, reflecting that they are directly exposed to event risks 
connected to the weakest loans.

Since the last rating action in October 2011, three loans have repaid in full, 
with the funds flowing sequentially and reducing the class A balance by 
EUR113.29m.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, 
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.

Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2012, "Global 
Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012 are available at 
www.fitchratings.com.

(New York Ratings Team)

