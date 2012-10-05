TEXT-Fitch affirms three Czech banks

Oct 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ceska Sporitelna (CS) and Komercni
Banka's (KB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A', and
Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka's (CSOB) IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on CS and CSOB
is Stable and Negative on KB. The agency has also affirmed the banks' Viability
Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDRS
CS's and KB's IDRs and Support ratings are driven by potential support from
their parent banks. CSOB's IDRs are driven by its VR, but also underpinned at
the 'BBB+' level by potential shareholder support.
CS's Long-term IDR is equalised with that of its 98% shareholder, Erste Group
Bank AG (EB, 'A'/Stable/'a-'), reflecting what Fitch views as an extremely high
propensity to provide support to CS. Fitch classifies CS as a core subsidiary
for EB, given the high level of operational and management integration between
CS and EB, CS's substantial contribution to the group's balance sheet and income
statement, the geographical proximity of the Czech and Austrian markets, the
high strategic importance of the broader Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region
for EB, and EB's almost full ownership of CS.
KB's Long-term IDR is driven by potential support from its majority shareholder,
Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'a-'). Fitch classifies KB as a
strategically important subsidiary for KB given the strategic importance of the
broader CEE region for SG, KB's role as SG's largest and best performing
subsidiary in the CEE, common branding of SG and KB, and SG's majority ownership
of the subsidiary. SG holds a 60% stake in KB, with the remainder broadly held.
CSOB's Long-term IDR is underpinned by potential support from its sole
shareholder, KBC Bank (KBCB; 'A-'/Stable/'bbb-'). Fitch classifies CSOB as a
strategically important subsidiary for KBCB given the latter's strong commitment
to the Czech market (reflected in its decision in 2011 not to dilute its stake
in CSOB as part of its plan to repay state aid), CSOB's importance for KBCB's
overall operational performance, and the brand association between the two
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDRS
Each of the three banks could be upgraded if the parent bank ratings were
upgraded. However, this is unlikely in the foreseeable future, as the parent
banks' Long-term IDRs are each driven by potential sovereign support, and Fitch
expects state support for banks in developed markets to reduce in the medium
term. CSOB's Long-term IDR could also be upgraded if its VR was upgraded.
CS's and KB's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if their parent banks' IDRs
were downgraded. The Negative Outlook on KB's Long-term IDR reflects that on SG,
which in turn reflects the Negative Outlook on France's 'AAA' sovereign ratings.
CSOB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if its VR and KBCB's Long-term IDR were
downgraded.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS
The banks' VRs reflect their broad domestic franchises and leading market
positions (the three banks together accounted for around 56% of sector assets at
end-H112), their solid profitability track records through the crisis, stable
asset quality, sound capital and liquidity positions, moderate loan/deposit
ratios (in the 70%-80% range) and low refinancing risk.
The VRs also factor in the sluggish current performance of the Czech economy
(Fitch forecasts a contraction of 1% in 2012, before a return to growth of 1.2%
in 2013) and its high exposure to any further escalation of the eurozone crisis.
In addition, the VRs consider the banks' sizable exposure to the property market
(mainly through residential mortgage lending, although direct exposure to the
real estate and construction sectors is also significant for all three banks in
the range of 80%-100% of Fitch core capital) and some pressure on margins due to
competition and the low interest rate environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATINGS
An improvement in the outlook for the Czech economy, coupled with continued
strong financial metrics at the banks, could generate upside potential for the
VRs. In such a scenario, CS and KB's VRs are somewhat more likely to be upgraded
than that of CSOB. This reflects CSOB's more moderate capitalisation and
profitability levels relative to peers, and the somewhat greater risk of further
capital distributions to the parent, given KBCB's plans to repay state aid.
At their current levels, the banks' VRs would likely be resilient to a moderate
further deterioration in the operating environment. However, if there was a
sharp escalation of the eurozone crisis, or a deeper and more prolonged
recession in the Czech Republic than Fitch currently anticipates, the VRs could
be downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ceska Sporitelna
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Komercni Banka
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
