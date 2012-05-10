版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 21:14 BJT

SUNLIFEFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO says company has made excellent progress on reducing market exposures

