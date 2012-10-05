版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 03:15 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Cannery Casino Resorts rating to B3

Oct 5 Moody's raises Cannery Casino Resorts corporate family rating to B3

