SUNLIFEFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO says ING Groep NV Asian assets would be a "fit" with companys
growth plan * Has "firepower" to finance smaller acquisitions, looking at "a number of
things" in Asia, United States - CEO * Would consider selling equity to take on a larger acquisition - CEO * CEO says has good support from institutional investors to make acquisitions
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.