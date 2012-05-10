版本:
中国
2012年 5月 10日

SUNLIFEFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO says ING Groep NV Asian assets would be a "fit" with companys

growth plan * Has "firepower" to finance smaller acquisitions, looking at "a number of

things" in Asia, United States - CEO * Would consider selling equity to take on a larger acquisition - CEO * CEO says has good support from institutional investors to make acquisitions

