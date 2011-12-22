Text-S&P cuts FCC Holdings to CCC; remains on watch neg

-- We believe that credit impairments in FCC Holdings' receivables portfolio in fourth-quarter 2011 are likely to trigger the violation of debt covenants. -- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on the company to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- Our ratings on FCC Holdings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We could lower the ratings if FCC Holdings is unable to amend covenants associated with its secured or unsecured debt. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on FCC HoldingsLLC (First Capital) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 4, 2011. "The downgrade reflects the deterioration in First Capital's loan portfolio in 2011. We expect that credit impairments in the fourth quarter will lead to a significant net loss for 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rian Pressman. "Moreover, a substantial net loss in fourth-quarter 2011 is likely to trigger the violation of covenants associated with First Capital's secured or unsecured debt, if not amended or modified." In particular, First Capital's $100 million senior notes have a tangible net worth covenant of $160 million. As of Sept. 30, 2011, First Capital had tangible equity of about $186 million. If we expect the company will be unable to amend its secured or unsecured debt covenants, we could lower our rating by one notch or more. We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them at their current level if management amends the debt covenants. An upgrade depends on First Capital reducing its higher-risk credit exposures, including larger loans and loans primarily secured by noncore collateral, including contractually recurring revenue and equipment. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Rian M Pressman, New York (1) 212-438-2574; rian_pressman@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Adom Rosengarten, New York (1) 212-438-7382; adom_rosengarten@standardandpoors.com