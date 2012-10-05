版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Temple-Inland waste disposal revs to 'AA-'

Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its
ratings on obligor Temple-Inland Inc.'s Development Authority of McDuffie County
(Georgia) and Angelina & Neches River Auth waste disposal revenue bonds to 'AA-'
from 'BBB'. The bonds have been defeased and are now rated the same as that of
the trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. N.A.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Assigning Ratings To Bonds In The U.S. Based on Escrowed Collateral, 
May 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012

RATINGS LIST
                                        To           From
Development Authority of McDuffie County (Georgia) 
Angelina & Neches River Auth
 Waste disposal bonds                   AA-          BBB

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

