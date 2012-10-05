版本:
TEXT-S&P puts all BWAY ratings on watch developing

Overview
     -- An affiliate of Platinum Equity has entered into a definitive 
agreement to acquire BWAY Parent Co. Inc. in a transaction valued at 
approximately $1.24 billion.   
     -- We placed all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on 
CreditWatch with developing implications.
     -- To resolve the CreditWatch, we plan to assess the impact of the 
acquisition on Atlanta-based BWAY Holding Co.'s financial profile to resolve 
the CreditWatch. Developing implications means that we could raise, lower, or 
affirm the ratings.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on BWAY Parent Co. Inc., BWAY 
Holding Co., and all rated subsidiaries (BWAY) on CreditWatch with developing 
implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows BWAY's acquisition announcement. An 
affiliate of Platinum Equity will acquire the company in a transaction valued 
at approximately $1.24 billion. The company expects the transaction, which is 
subject to customary closing conditions, to close in the fourth quarter of 
2012.  
 
The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity contributed 
by Platinum Equity and debt financing provided by Bank of America Merrill 
Lynch and Deutsche Bank. We expect that BWAY Holding Company's existing 10% 
senior notes due 2018 will stay in place after the transaction and that the 
company's existing senior PIK toggle notes due November 2015 will be 
refinanced through the company's new debt financing. Other details regarding 
the proposed financing are not yet available. 

BWAY, with annual sales of about $1.2 billion, mainly produces plastic 
containers and general-line metal containers for packaging paints, solvents, 
and household products in the U.S. market. It's also North America's 
third-largest producer of aerosol cans, which represent about 12% of the 
company's sales. 

The rating on BWAY reflects our expectation of highly leveraged financial 
measures, which include total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of about 5.6x as of June 
30, 2012. It also reflects the company's very aggressive financial policies, 
exposure to volatile resin costs, and key industry risks, such as weak demand 
in the housing and industrial end markets. The company's good profitability 
and cash flow, market share gains from recent acquisitions, benefits from 
plant rationalization, favorably structured contracts, and cost-reduction 
efforts partly offset these weaknesses. We characterize BWAY's business risk 
profile as "fair" and its current financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

CreditWatch
We will monitor developments associated with the pending transaction and plan 
to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon review of the company's financing 
plans and expected financial profile following the transaction. The 
CreditWatch placement indicates that we could raise, lower, or affirm the 
ratings depending on our review of the transaction and implications for credit 
quality.

Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
BWAY Holding Co.
BWAY Parent Co. Inc.
BWAY Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                B/Watch Dev/--     B/Stable/--

BWAY Holding Co.
 Senior secured                         B/Watch Dev        B
  Recovery rating                       3                  3
 Senior unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Dev     CCC+
  Recovery rating                       6                  6

BWAY Parent Co. Inc.
 Junior subordinated                    CCC+/Watch Dev     CCC+
  Recovery rating                       6                  6

ICL Industrial Containers ULC
 Senior secured                         B/Watch Dev        B
  Recovery rating                       3                  3
 

