TEXT-S&P rates Global Bank Corp 2012-1 notes 'BBB-'

OVERVIEW
-- Global Bank Corp.'s series 2012-1 note issuance is a secured covered
bond issuance of a Panamanian mortgage portfolio transferred to a guarantee
trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A.
(BBB/Stable/A-2).
-- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to the series 2012-1 notes.
-- The assigned rating reflects the issuer credit rating on Global Bank
Corp. y Subsidiarias, our view of the portfolio's credit quality, the
two-month interest reserve account, the initial overcollateralization, and the
transaction's legal structure, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
has assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Global Bank Corp.'s $200 million structured
covered bonds series 2012-1 under its new $500 million covered bond program.
The outlook is stable.
This is the first issuance from this program, which will be Global Bank Corp.
y Subsidiarias' (Global Bank's) primary mortgage covered bond issuance
platform. Further issuances could be made under this program.
The covered bonds issued under the new program represent the issuer's direct
unconditional and unsubordinated obligations and rank pari passu among
themselves. The covered bonds are backed by a cover pool of residential
mortgages denominated in U.S. dollars and located in Panama; the covered
bondholders have a priority claim on these assets. The program will have a
separate cover pool that will be transferred to a guaranty trust in HSBC
Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2).
The rating reflects our view of:
-- The first recourse to Global Bank (BB+/Stable/B foreign currency
rating).
-- The second recourse to a portfolio of mortgages transferred to a
guarantee trust, and the credit quality of the portfolio, which can withstand
stressed credit risk during a pass-through scenario (i.e., without considering
the covered bonds' maturity date).
-- The initial overcollateralization of 17.4% (one minus the amount of
the liabilities divided by the amount of the assets).
-- The two-month reserve account to cover any potential interest
shortfalls.
-- The fact that 46% of the portfolio benefits from an interest rate
subsidy from the government Panama (BBB/Stable/A-2) during the first 15 years
after the loan's origination.
-- The transaction's legal structure, which contemplates a true sale of
the mortgage loans from Global Bank to the guarantee trust, effectively
isolating the mortgage portfolio from the issuer's assets in case of default.
-- Our BBB/Stable/A-2 rating on HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A., the account bank.
In our stress scenario, we assume that Global Bank becomes insolvent and the
covered bond transaction has to instead rely on the cover pool assets for
repayment, including the possible sale of the portfolio of mortgages to meet
scheduled debt service. At the assigned rating, we expect that the credit
support will be sufficient to withstand losses of approximately 14.8%
(assuming a foreclosure frequency of 28% and loss severity of 53%). In this
case, the securities may default if the sale of the collateral is insufficient
to pay the securities on time. However, the assigned rating is one notch
higher than the issuer credit rating on Global Bank, which reflects our view
that credit support should be sufficient to cover credit losses under a stress
scenario consistent with the assigned rating. This approach is consistent with
the corporate recovery criteria, which indicate that a one-notch uplift above
the issuer credit rating would apply when recovery prospects are more than
70%. Our stable outlook on the covered bonds transaction reflects our stable
outlook on Global Bank.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at
