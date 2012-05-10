版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 00:36 BJT

BEAM/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 10 Beam Inc : * Moodys rates Beam bonds baa2, outlook stable

