公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 00:54 BJT

BANCOFIBRA/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 10 Banco Fibra SA: * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of Banco Fibra s.a * Rpt-moodys disclosures on credit rating of banco fibra s.a.

