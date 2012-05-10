版本:
TEXT-Fitch rates Georgia Power senior notes 'A+'

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Georgia Power
Company's (GPC) issuance of $400 million series 2012B 2.85% senior notes
due May 15, 2022. In addition, Fitch rates the additional $350 million added on
to the series 2012A notes 'A+'. This is part of the same series as the $750
million 4.30% senior notes due March 15, 2042, which were issued on March 6,
2012. Both these notes are senior, unsecured obligations of GPC. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.	
	
Proceeds from the two offerings will be used for the proposed redemption of all 	
or a portion of GPC's $300 million series 2007D 6.375% Senior Notes due July 15,	
2047, to reduce short-term borrowings that stood at approximately $436 million 	
as of May 7, 2012, and for general corporate purposes, including the continuous 	
construction program at the company. 	
	
GPC's ratings are supported by the solid financial profile of the integrated 	
utility which benefits from constructive regulation in Georgia that limits 	
regulatory lag. Currently, the utility is in the midst of a significant capital 	
program that includes the construction of two new nuclear units at the Vogtle 	
site. The execution risk associated with this significant project and the 	
attendant external financing needs are also considered in the ratings. The 	
Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that the company will continue to 	
receive constructive regulatory treatment of the pre-approved projects including	
recovery of costs during the construction period. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS 	
	
Improved Credit Metrics: GPC's revenue increases resulting from the December 	
2010 base rate settlement and bonus depreciation have resulted in significant 	
strengthening of cash flow credit measures. Funds from operations (FFO) interest	
coverage ratio was 7.3 times (x) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO/debt 	
was 26%. Fitch anticipates a gradual decline in GPC's financial ratios for 2012 	
and 2013 under the three-year rate settlement but expects the utility to remain 	
in sound financial condition. 	
	
Supportive Regulation: A constructive three-year accounting settlement was 	
reached in Georgia in December 2010 that provided a 2011 rate increase of $562 	
million and additional rate adjustments in 2012 - 2013. The nuclear cost 	
recovery mechanism and other cost recovery mechanisms are working smoothly. 	
Supportive regulation by the Georgia Public Service Commission (GPSC) is 	
essential to maintain the current ratings in light of the ongoing nuclear 	
construction and high capital budget. 	
	
Nuclear Construction Risk: Successful execution of nuclear plant construction is	
key to maintaining rating stability. In February, the Nuclear Regulatory 	
Commission approved the issuance of the combined construction and operating 	
license for Plant Vogtle nuclear units 3 and 4, which is a significant 	
milestone. While it is still in the early phases of construction, the project is	
on time and on budget. Significant project cost overruns that cannot be 	
recovered in rates or unexpected long deferral periods for project costs would 	
be adverse credit factors. 	
	
High Capital Spending: Capital projects, in addition to GPC's $6.1 billion share	
of Vogtle costs, include up to 2,500 MWs of gas-fired combined cycle capacity at	
Plant McDonough that will be used to replace retiring coal fired capacity. 	
Coal-fired power plants will require ongoing spending for environmental 	
compliance. GPC's capital expenditures (capex) are forecasted at approximately 	
$2 billion per annum, or more than three times depreciation, for the next few 	
years. This is a high level relative to peer electric utilities. 	
	
RATING TRIGGERS 	
	
Positive rating action is considered unlikely while the Vogtle project is 	
underway. On the other hand, cost overruns or delays in the Vogtle project could	
pressure cash flow and the ratings. In addition, any adverse change in GPC's 	
relations with the GPSC, which are currently not anticipated, would also likely 	
lead to negative rating action.

