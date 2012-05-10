版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 01:09 BJT

MOMENTIVEPERFORMANCEMATERIALSUSA/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 10 Momentive Performance Materials Inc: * Moodys lowers momentives cfr to caa1; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys lowers momentives cfr to caa1; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐