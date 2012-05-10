版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 02:06 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises Millar Western liquidity rating

May 10 Moody's revises Millar Western liquidity rating to SGL-3; affirms B2 corporate family rating; stable outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐