公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 02:54 BJT

VWRFUNDING/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 10 VWR Funding Inc: * Moodys affirms VWR fundings ratings; changes outlook to positive * Rpt-moodys affirms vwr fundings ratings; changes outlook to positive

