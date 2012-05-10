版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 03:07 BJT

OXFORDINDUSTRIES/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 10 Oxford Industries Inc : * Moodys upgrades Oxford industrys cfr to ba3; outlook stable * Moodys upgrades Oxford Industries cfr to ba3 from b1

