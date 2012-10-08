版本:
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

TEXT-Fitch places Amil on rating watch positive

Oct 8 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following ratings of Amil Participacoes
S.A.'s (AMIL) on Rating Watch Positive:

--National Scale Rating 'AA(bra)';
--BRL900 million debentures issuance due 2015 at 'AA(bra)';
--BRL300 million debentures issuance due 2014 at 'AA(bra)'.

This rating action follows the recent announcement that AMIL and UnitedHealth
Group Inc. (UnitedHealth), the largest health benefits and services
company in the United States, concluded an association agreement, upon the
acquisition by UnitedHealth of up to 90% of AMIL's total capital for about
USD4.9 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, as well as
minority shareholders approval.

The Positive Rating Watch reflects positive expectations about the likely
benefits for AMIL's business and financial profile regarding the stronger
financial support, valuable business expertise and access to modern technology
through the new shareholder, UnitedHealth, rated by Fitch with Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.

Fitch expects to solve the Watch Positive as soon as the transaction is
approved. Following completion, under the current terms, AMIL's ratings should
move to the highest national scale rating. Fitch believes that the support of
the U.S. company will probably lower AMIL's cost of funding and, also,
strengthen its ability in continuing with its acquisition' strategy in the
country and abroad. Until now, AMIL has operated its businesses under profitable
basis and a solid capital structure.

AMIL's ratings reflect the company's efficient track record in managing its
business, its success in integrating acquired companies and its conservative
financial profile management. The ratings also consider the leadership of AMIL
in the Brazilian market, its solid reputation, a long history of low medical
loss ratios, and wide coverage of market segments enabled by its network of
service providers and their product mix, which provides the company with
competitive advantages over their peers in the industry.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

