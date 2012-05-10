TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'CCC'

Overview -- The prospect of near-term debt restructuring at Montreal-based Yellow Media Inc. has increased, in Standard & Poor's opinion. -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate rating on Yellow Media to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior debt to 'CCC' from 'B-' and lowering our rating on the subordinated debt to 'CC' from 'CCC'; the recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged. -- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on Yellow Media on CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications Dec. 5, 2011. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern about the increased likelihood of near-term debt restructure, which is aimed at aligning the company's capital structure to deteriorating operations as well as addressing the refinancing of sizable debt maturities in 2013 and beyond. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Yellow Media Inc. by two notches to 'CCC' from 'B-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Yellow Media) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to 'CC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on the company) from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default situation. In addition, we lowered the ratings on the company's preferred shares outstanding to 'D' (default) from 'C', owing to the nonpayment of dividends on these securities when due. Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications Dec. 5, 2011. At March 31, 2012, the company had about C$2 billion of gross debt and about C$732 million of preferred shares outstanding. Rationale The downgrade primarily reflects Yellow Media's heightened risk of a near-term debt restructure given the significant refinancing risk for its debt maturities in 2013 and beyond, as well as our view that the company's current capital structure is unsustainable against the backdrop of deteriorating revenue and cash flow trends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Yellow Media's normalized revenue decline accelerated to 13.3% (17.3% on a reported basis) on a year-over-year basis, driving a 21.3% (23.2%) drop in normalized EBITDA; normalized revenue and EBITDA exclude the impact of the divested LesPAC operations as well as contribution from Canpages and YPG USA. While print revenue erosion (which accelerated to about 19% year-over-year) was fairly consistent with our recently lowered expectations, growth in organic online revenue (7.8%) was substantially weaker than our assumption of a percent growth in the mid-to-high teens and well below the 22% that the company posted in fourth-quarter 2011. The sharp slowdown of online revenue growth at Yellow Media is of particular concern to us since market share gain in this segment is critical to the company's long-term viability. Also, key operating metrics such as customer count, customer renewal rates, and average revenue per advertiser, have weakened notably relative to previous quarters. Furthermore, in its quarterly reporting Yellow Media management cautioned that in the most recent quarter it had observed changes in revenue trends that led it to believe that online revenue growth would be slower than previously expected and print declines would be steeper based on a more rapid and enduring change than expected in late-2011. Although we still believe that Yellow Media should be able to generate positive discretionary cash flow, at least in the next two years, we note that internal cash flow will not be sufficient to repay the sizable amount of debt maturing over this period. Moreover, given poor access to capital markets, we also feel that the company will be challenged to refinance its debt obligations. Yellow Media notes that its board of directors continues to consider refinancing options with an objective of completing any transaction or transactions within the current fiscal year. Furthermore, in its first-quarter 2012 conference call with investors, the company noted that it has been approached by certain bondholders with a restructuring plan, which it is now reviewing. In our opinion, these corporate actions increase the likelihood of debt restructure in the near term and our ratings reflect this risk. The ratings incorporate our reassessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" (largely reflecting the acceleration of revenue and cash flow declines) and a financial risk profile of "highly leveraged." We view the company's liquidity as "weak" as per our definitions, primarily owing to substantial risks with regard to the company's ability to repay its 2013 debt maturities. Yellow Media is a holding company that owns Yellow Pages Group (YPG) and Canpages Inc. YPG is Canada's largest telephone directories publisher and owner and operator of the leading online advertising properties in Canada. Since 2010, Yellow Media has also operated Canpages, including Canpages.ca, a Canadian national online directory for local business and residential searches. The company also provides national digital advertising through Mediative--a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider to national agencies and advertisers. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Yellow Media to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. CreditWatch The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures company management is taking to address its debt maturities. Ratings List Yellow Media Inc. Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Senior unsecured debt CCC/Watch Neg B-/Watch Neg Recovery rating 4 4 Subordinated debt CC/Watch Neg CCC/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6 6 Preferred shares D C/Watch Neg