版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 03:53 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Merrill Corp ratings

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based document services company Merrill Corp. is exposed to 	
refinancing risk surrounding its $40 million revolving credit facility due 	
June 2012 and $373.8 million term loan due December 2012.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC-' 	
from 'CCC+'.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects the risk of a breach of 	
covenants, and near-term refinancing risk.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on St. 	
Paul, Minn.-based Merrill Corp. to 'CCC-'from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative.	
	
At the same time, we lowered our issue-level ratings on subsidiary Merrill 	
Communications LLC's first-lien facilities to 'CCC' and the second-lien term 	
loan to 'C'. Our recovery ratings on the credit facilities remain unchanged 	
(first-lien at '2' and second-lien at '6').	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects the potential for a near-term covenant violation and 	
technical default, as well as risks to completing a refinancing. Merrill would 	
have limited liquidity absent a refinancing as the revolving credit facility 	
(67% of which was drawn as of Oct. reporting) matures on June 29, 2012 and 	
access is constrained by financial covenants. We understand the company may 	
have made progress towards a refinancing but our rating action reflects the 	
risks surrounding the pending maturity dates.	
	
We view Merrill Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because 	
of its high debt leverage, near term debt maturities, and historically narrow 	
cushion of covenant compliance. Merrill Corp.'s business risk profile, in our 	
opinion, is "vulnerable" because of the high degree of volatility in operating 	
performance given the company's reliance on the financial services industry, 	
and niche segments of the printing and document services industry. Our 	
negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade, if Merrill 	
cannot refinance its term loan and revolving credit facility, or if it 	
encounters obstacles refinancing.	
	
Merrill is structured as two distinct operating units: Legal and Financial 	
Transaction Services (LFTS) and Marketing and Communication Solutions (MCS). 	
We estimate that LFTS generated roughly 70% of Merrill's consolidated revenue 	
in the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2011. Though revenues are dominated by 	
services to businesses, Merrill is still exposed to declining trends in print 	
volumes, and increasing use of digital composition and transmission of 	
financial documents. The company's results tend to be highly correlated with 	
conditions in the financial services and legal fields.	
	
In fiscal 2013, we expect the company could benefit from an increase in 	
capital market activities. Merrill's business model includes the printing and 	
rendering of documentation for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other 	
capital market transactions, as well as the associated data warehousing needs 	
for these transactions. We expect reduced print volumes and pricing pressure 	
across the company's other business segments could offset a rebound in capital 	
markets activity. The company has taken meaningful cost reductions, such as 	
headcount reductions and plant consolidations. Over the next 12 months, we 	
expect these factors will lead to relatively flat revenue and EBITDA growth.	
	
As of Oct. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was high at 6.5x, flat with 	
the same period last year as a EBITDA was relatively unchanged. In 2012, we 	
expect higher EBITDA, albeit at a moderating pace, resulting in lease-adjusted 	
leverage in the high 5x area. At Oct. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted interest 	
coverage was flat at 1.5x, compared to the same period last year. We expect 	
coverage to remain relatively flat, but also recognize it could decline if the 	
company refinances at higher interest rates.	
	
Over the last 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2011, Merrill converted 25% EBITDA to 	
discretionary cash flow, in line with historical levels of modest positive 	
cash flow generation. Over the next 12 months, we expect EBITDA to remain 	
relatively flat but discretionary cash flow could be affected by a potential 	
increase in interest costs associated with a refinancing. The company has 	
modest working capital needs, and we expect capital expenditures amounting to 	
about 15% of EBITDA over the next 12 months.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Merrill Corp. has "weak" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 	
12 months. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and 	
assumptions:	
     -- Covenant headroom was narrow at the end of the third fiscal quarter 	
and stepped down a quarter turn at fiscal year end.	
     -- In our view, the company may not be able to absorb low-probability, 	
high-impact events over the next 12 months.	
     -- Merrill's sources minus its uses of liquidity reflect the potential 	
for a material deficit over the next 12 months as the term loan and revolver 	
both mature in 2012. 	
	
As of Oct. 31, 2011, Merrill had a 4% cushion against its first-lien leverage 	
covenant and an 18% cushion against its first-lien interest coverage covenant. 	
The leverage covenant stepped down to 5.25x in January 2012, while the 	
interest coverage covenant stepped up to 1.75x in January of 2012. We believe 	
that absent strong fiscal fourth quarter EBITDA growth, the company is at risk 	
of violating financial covenants. 	
	
Sources of liquidity include cash balances of $59.7 million as of Oct. 31, 	
2011. We expect the company to incur about $15 million of capital expenditures 	
during fiscal 2013 and generate $20 million-$25 million of discretionary cash 	
flow. Merrill's earliest maturity is the June 2012 maturity of its revolver 	
commitment, followed by the December 2012 maturity of its first-lien term loan 	
and the November 2013 maturity of its second-lien term loan. We expect the 	
company will attempt to address these maturities in the coming six weeks. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting imminent risk of technical default 	
and refinancing risk. Standard & Poor's may downgrade the company again in the 	
near term if we become convinced that delays launching a refinancing 	
transaction could cause a technical or cash default. Rating upside potential 	
is remote at this time absent a refinancing of the company's credit facility 	
that would extend maturities and provide a more sizable cushion relative to 	
financial covenants. Completion of a refinancing could lead to an upgrade of 	
the corporate credit rating into the "B" category, assuming appropriate 	
covenant headroom.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Merrill Corp.	
Downgraded	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                CCC-/Negative/--   CCC+/Negative/--	
	
Merrill Communications LLC	
 Senior Secured                         C                  CCC-	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
 Senior Secured                         CCC                B-	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐