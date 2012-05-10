TEXT-S&P cuts LodgeNet Interactive ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet Interactive Corp.'s operating performance was below our expectations in the first quarter. -- LodgeNet has a narrow cushion of covenant compliance and we believe it may need an amendment in order to maintain compliance with its leverage covenant which tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter from 4.00x at March 31, 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LodgeNet to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that LodgeNet could absorb the added interest burden of an amendment, if necessary. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on U.S.-based in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet Interactive Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. We also lowered our issue-level rating on LodgeNet's senior secured bank debt to 'B-' from 'B' (at the same level as the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects LodgeNet's weaker-than-expected first quarter operating performance resulting in a narrow cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant which tightens to 3.75x from 4.00x in the fourth quarter of 2012. The company had an 8% EBITDA cushion of compliance against its leverage covenant at March 31, 2012. We believe LodgeNet will need to amend covenants or significantly reduce debt in order to maintain compliance with covenants, based on our expectation that EBITDA will keep declining for the rest of 2012. The 'B-' rating reflects our expectation that the company may face difficulty in maintaining compliance with its bank covenants because of continued pressure on guest entertainment revenue and fewer rooms served, as well as high capital expenditures that we believe will reduce cash flow available for debt repayment. We view LodgeNet's business risk profile as "vulnerable", because of negative secular and cyclical trends at its guest entertainment business. We view LodgeNet's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), because of our expectation that the company's cushion of compliance with covenants will remain narrow and that the majority of operating cash flow will be used for capital spending. LodgeNet is a provider of in-room entertainment and data services to hotels and to a lesser extent, hospitals and other guest-based businesses. Its operating results are subject to trends in consumer and corporate travel; the discretionary nature of traveler purchases; the unpredictable success of movies, which generate the majority of room revenue; and consumers' changing habits in accessing entertainment. We see a risk that longer term increases in broadband access (complementary or fee-based) in hotel rooms, along with growing usage of portable devices, could continue to reduce demand for LodgeNet's core on-demand movie services. Higher margin guest entertainment revenue (53% of revenue in 2011) continues to be under cyclical and secular pressure, declining 14% in 2011, 13% in 2010, and 19% in 2009. We do not expect guest entertainment revenue to return to growth as a result of the increased penetration of broadband and high-speed cellular networks, combined with a shift by consumers to viewing more content online. Thus far, the company has been able to maintain its EBITDA margin in the mid-20% area by reducing operating expenses. Nevertheless, EBITDA fell 5% in 2011 and 12% in 2010. Under our base-case scenario, we expect operating performance to remain under pressure in 2012 because of continued secular pressure on guest entertainment revenue and a decline in the number of rooms served. We expect revenue to decline at a low-to-mid single digit percent rate and EBITDA to decrease at a low to mid-teens percentage rate in 2012. We believe that guest entertainment revenue per room will continue to decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate with consumers continuing to shift to various entertainment alternatives. We expect the decline in rooms served to moderate from 12% in 2011 to a mid-single-digit percent rate decline in 2012. We expect these declines will more than offset growth in the company's advertising network and other diversified revenue streams. We expect the company's EBITDA margin will contract by about 100 to 150 basis points in 2012, with cost cuts being more than offset by revenue declines. In the first quarter, LodgeNet's performance was below our expectations, with revenue and EBITDA declines of 12% and 27%, respectively, over the prior-year-period. This was largely due to a decline in higher-margin guest-entertainment revenue which fell 22% because of a 12% decline in the average number of guest entertainment rooms served and an 11% decline in guest entertainment revenue per room. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin decreased to 23.3% from 24.0% in the prior year period. EBITDA coverage of interest (including the preferred dividend) and debt leverage (including preferred stock) were at 2.7x, and 4.2x, respectively, on March 31, 2012. Leverage is lower than the 5x-or-higher debt leverage typical of a highly leveraged financial risk profile (based on our criteria). However, we expect the company's cushion of compliance with covenants will remain narrow as EBITDA recedes and covenants tighten, and that the majority of operating cash flow will be used for capital spending. We expect leverage could increase in 2012 because of expected EBITDA declines which will not be entirely offset by debt repayment. LodgeNet's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow fell to 25% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 66% a year earlier, because of less favorable working capital dynamics and higher capital spending. Capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA increased to 34% from 21% over the same period. We expect capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA could increase to about 40% of expected 2012 EBITDA as the company increases spending on HD room conversion. As a result, we believe the conversion rate of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow could decline to the 20% to 30% range in 2012. Liquidity LodgeNet has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to cover it needs over the next 12 months because the company has a narrow cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant, limiting its ability to draw on its revolving credit facility. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- The thin cushion of compliance will narrow further in the coming quarters, based on our expectation of EBITDA declines, gradually tightening its tightest covenant. Liquidity sources include $9.5 million cash balances, and access to an undrawn revolving credit facility of $25 million, maturing in April 2013. However, we expect access to the revolver will diminish over the next year based on a narrowing cushion of covenant compliance. We expect the company to generate about $65 million to $70 million of funds from operations in 2012. Uses of liquidity include includes $10 million of required debt amortization in 2012, capital spending of around $30 million to $40 million, and modest working capital needs. We expect discretionary cash flow of $20 million to $30 million, which should cover amortization of $10 million in 2012, and $15 million in 2013. The company had a thin cushion 8% EBITDA cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, at March 31, 2012. The total leverage covenant, currently set at 4.0x, tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter of 2012 and then to 3.5x in the third quarter of 2013. LodgeNet will need to significantly reduce debt in order to maintain compliance, based on our expectation that EBITDA will continue to decline over the remainder of 2012. We believe LodgeNet could absorb the added interest burden of a potential amendment if a covenant breach becomes unavoidable. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that LodgeNet could absorb the added interest burden of a potential amendment. Nevertheless, we view a downgrade as more likely than an upgrade. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company won't be able to absorb the likely costs of an amendment, resulting in a potential violation of covenants. More specifically, we could lower the rating if discretionary cash flow turns negative as a result of continued secular pressures and increased capital spending. An upgrade would hinge on an improvement in LodgeNet's cushion of compliance with bank covenants, either through debt repayment, a reversal of revenue and EBITDA trends, or an amendment to the credit agreement, or, more likely, through a combination of these factors. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List LodgeNet Interactive Corp. Downgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 3 3