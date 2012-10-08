版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 04:07 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Peak 10 Inc

Oct 8 Moody's assigns B3 corporate family rating to Peak 10 Inc

