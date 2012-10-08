版本:
TEXT-S&P upgrades AWAS Aviation Capital to 'BB+'

Overview
     -- On Oct. 5, 2012, Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS Aviation Capital 
Ltd. converted $800 million of shareholder loans into equity.
     -- We are raising our ratings, including raising the corporate credit 
rating to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removing ratings from CreditWatch.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that AWAS' financial 
profile will remain relatively consistent into 2013.

Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on AWAS 
Aviation Capital Ltd., including raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB+' 
from 'BB', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with 
positive implications on Oct. 5, 2012. 

Rationale
The conversion of shareholder loans has reduced AWAS' debt to capital by about 
8% to the high-70% area from the mid-80% area. The company's debt leverage had 
been among the highest of its rated peers, and the conversion of shareholder 
loans into equity narrows the gap somewhat. However, because the company will 
still carry a heavy debt burden, which we expect to increase as it uses debt 
to fund new aircraft deliveries, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt 
to remain at about 9%.  

The ratings on AWAS reflect its position as a large provider of aircraft 
operating leases and its diversified fleet and airline customer base. Limiting 
credit considerations include exposure to cyclical demand and lease rates for 
aircraft, a weaker financial profile than some of its competitors, and a 
substantial percentage of encumbered assets, constraining options for raising 
capital. The ratings incorporate our expectations that these trends will 
continue over the next several quarters. Standard & Poor's characterizes AWAS' 
business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as 
"significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect AWAS' financial profile to remain relatively 
consistent into 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow offsetting 
incremental debt to fund new aircraft deliveries. We could lower the ratings 
if AWAS completed a large debt-financed aircraft portfolio acquisition or 
debt-financed dividend to its owners, causing FFO to debt to decline to the 
mid-single-digit percent area. We do not foresee an upgrade given the 
company's ownership structure--it is owned by funds managed by private equity 
firm Terra Firma and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). We 
typically do not rate transportation equipment lessors owned by private equity 
higher than 'BB+' because of financial policy concerns. 

Ratings List
Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB/Watch Pos/--
 Senior Secured                         BBB                BBB-/Watch Pos


 

