Text-S&P cuts Dune Energy to SD; cuts issue rating to D

-- U.S. exploration and production company Dune Energy, Inc. has
completed an exchange offer for approximately 99% of its $300 million 10.5%
senior secured notes due 2012.
-- Holders of $297 million of principle amount of the senior secured
notes exchanged their notes for common stock, which in the aggregate
constitute 97.0% of Dune's common stock post-restructuring, and for about
$49.5 million of newly issued floating-rate senior secured notes due 2016. We
view this to be a selective default (SD).
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Dune Energy Inc. to
'SD' and lowering the issue rating on the 10.5% notes to 'D'.
-- We are dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and
issue-level rating on Dune Energy Inc. because Dune's publicly rated debt is
below our $200 million threshold for maintaining a rating.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on Dune Energy Inc.
to 'SD'
(selective default) from 'CC'. We also lowered the company's issue-level
ratings to 'D' from 'CC', reflecting its completion of an exchange offer for
99% of its $300 million 10.5% senior notes due 2012. Concurrently, we are
dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and issue-level rating on
Dune Energy Inc. because Dune's publicly rated debt is below our $200 million
threshold for maintaining a rating.
"The rating actions follow the company's announcement that it has completed
the exchange offer for its 10.5% senior notes due 2012, which we consider a
distressed exchange and tantamount to a default," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Stephen Scovotti. "Holders of $297 million of principle amount
of the senior secured notes exchanged their 10.5% senior secured notes for
common stock, which in the aggregate constitute 97.0% of Dune's common stock
post-restructuring, and approximately $49.5 million of newly issued floating
rate senior secured notes due 2016. We consider the completion of such an
exchange to be a distressed exchange and, as such, tantamount to a default
under our criteria." (See related research.)
As a component of the restructuring, and with the requisite consent of its
preferred stockholders, all of Dune's 10% senior redeemable convertible
preferred stock was converted into $4 million in cash and shares of common
stock constituting approximately 1.6% of Dune's common stock on a
post-restructuring basis.
We are also dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and issue level
rating on Dune Energy, Inc. Given that the public debt at Dune Energy Inc. is
less than $200 million, we are no longer required to maintain a rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- General Criteria: Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar
Restructurings, Update, May, 12, 2009
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy,
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
Primary Credit Analyst: Stephen Scovotti, New York (1) 212-438-5882;
stephen_scovotti@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;
lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com