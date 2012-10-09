TEXT-S&P: Fage Dairy Industry off watch, ratings affirmed

Overview
-- Greece-based dairy manufacturer Fage Dairy Industry S.A. has changed
its domicile to Luxembourg (AAA/Negative/A-1+) and renamed itself FAGE
International S.A. (Fage).
-- At the same time, revenues and EBITDA coming from Greece continue to
decline as Fage's U.S. operations are rapidly growing.
-- We are affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Fage.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could still lower the
rating on Fage if Greece leaves the eurozone, which we believe could result in
severe and prolonged disruptions of Fage's activities in Greece, where about
50% of its assets are located.
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term
issue and corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-incorporated FAGE
International S.A. (Fage; previously Greece-incorporated Fage Dairy Industry
S.A.). The outlook is negative.
We have removed all ratings from CreditWatch where we had originally placed
them on June 8, 2012.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Fage's new corporate structure and its
growing U.S. business has reduced the group's exposure to Greece--Fage now
generates more than two-thirds of its revenues outside Greece. Nonetheless, we
still believe there are risks to the company's business should Greece leave
the eurozone, and we continue to estimate there is at least a one in three
chance of a Greek exit. We understand that about 50% of Fage's revenues are
generated by assets located in Greece, and thus believe a Greek exit could
still lead to severe and prolonged disruptions of Fage's Greek operations,
which could require significant working capital.
We view Fage's recently announced corporate restructuring, which primarily
consists of a change of domicile from Greece (CCC/Negative/C) to Luxembourg
(AAA/Negative/A-1+), as positive from a credit standpoint. We now believe that
the risks linked to being a Greek incorporated company--including potential
reduced access to capital markets, and legal uncertainties--have been
addressed. At the same time, we believe that Fage will continue to grow its
U.S. operations, which should more than offset the persistent deterioration of
its Greek activities. Therefore we project that Fage will further reduce its
exposure to Greece, where the company currently generates about 30% of its
sales. On this basis, we project that Fage should be able to maintain leverage
below 5x and an adequate liquidity position despite potential further
deterioration in its Greek operations, thanks to our anticipation of a
continuous strong dynamism of its U.S. Greek yogurt activities.
However, Fage still has about 50% of its assets located in Greece, serving the
Greek, the Italian, and the U.K. markets. We believe a Greek exit from the
eurozone could lead to meaningful disruptions, principally related to the
production and distribution of Fage's products in these markets. Although we
understand that Fage has already reduced its exposure to the weakest local
distributors in Greece, we believe that there is a risk of production
interruptions and of significant payment delays in Greece, which could require
significant working capital. We believe that Fage could withstand temporary
disturbance thanks to its adequate liquidity position (namely EUR33 million of
cash on balance sheet, and a committed $50 million revolving credit facility
(RCF) mostly undrawn at the end of June 2012; and the absence of any material
debt maturities before 2015). However, we believe that Fage may encounter
difficulties withstanding potential severe and prolonged disruptions that
could result from a disorderly exit of Greece from the eurozone, since Fage's
fast-growing U.S. activities also require investments in working capital and
in capacity expansion.
Liquidity
Fage's liquidity is "adequate," according to our criteria. We estimate that
the company's sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next
12 months.
We anticipate the following sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012:
-- Cash balances of EUR33 million, primarily located in the U.S. and in
Luxembourg;
-- Forecast annual funds from operations of about EUR35 million; and
-- A $50 million RCF expiring in 2016.
We anticipate the following uses of liquidity as of the same date:
-- Short-term borrowings of EUR28 million;
-- Annual capital expenditures of around EUR15 million in 2012; and
-- Moderately negative working capital outflows of about EUR10 million, due
to some potential payment delay in Greece and revenue growth in the U.S.
Fage's next significant debt maturities are not until January 2015 (EUR101.5
million) and February 2020 ($150 million), which further supports the
"adequate" liquidity position.
We note that the only financial covenant on Fage's RCF is a springing 1.1x
fixed-charge coverage ratio. It would only be triggered if the RCF's
availability dropped below the greater of 15% of its maximum availability and
$5 million. This covenant is not currently in effect because the RCF has
availability in excess of this minimum.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the rating on Fage
if Greece leaves the eurozone, which could result in severe and prolonged
disruptions of Fage's activities in Greece, where about 50% of its assets are
located. Under such a scenario, we believe working capital requirements could
rise meaningfully, leading to higher short-term borrowings, which could lead
to Fage's liquidity moving outside the adequate territory, and/or to debt
leverage increasing to above 5x.
We could revise the outlook on Fage to stable if we believed that the risk of
Greece leaving the eurozone had declined or if Fage continued to meaningfully
lower its exposure to Greece, which could take the form of a different mix of
asset locations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Fage Dairy Industry S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured B B/Watch Neg
Fage USA Dairy Industry Inc.
Senior Unsecured B B/Watch Neg
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.