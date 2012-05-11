TEXT-S&P rates NES Rentals term loan 'CCC+'

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue rating to Chicago-based NES Rentals Holdings Inc.'s proposed
extended $83 million second-lien term loan. The proposed amendment extends the
maturity to October 2014. The issue rating is two notches below our corporate
credit rating on the company.
The recovery is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery
in the event of a default scenario. The issue and recovery ratings are the
same as our existing ratings on NES Rentals' term loan. (See the recovery
report on NES Rentals to be published shortly after this release, on
RatingsDirect.)
The ratings on equipment rental provider NES reflect our assessment of the
company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. We expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity as it purchases
equipment in anticipation of improving conditions in the equipment rental
industry. Although its credit measures are currently weak for the rating
(about 6.3x total debt to EBITDA as of March 31, 2012), we believe that they
will continue to improve in 2012 and that debt to EBITDA will be less than 6x
by the end of the year. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale,
see our latest summary analysis on NES, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
NES Rentals Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
$83 mil. second-lien term loan due 2014 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
