TEXT-Fitch affirms Stanton MBS I plc

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stanton MBS I plc, as follows:

Class A1 (ISIN XS0202635040): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN XS0202637418): affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN XS0202637848): affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook Negative
Class C (ISIN XS0202638499): affirmed at 'CCCsf'
Class D (ISIN XS0202639208): affirmed at 'CCsf'

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the transaction since the
last review in October 2011. Class A-1 is deleveraging due to natural portfolio
amortisation and also the interest diversion mechanism. The latter results from
the overcollateralisation tests, which have been breached since 2008. Since the
last review, the class A-1 notes have been repaid by EUR27m, representing around
12% of their original size.

The deleveraging of the transaction has offset the negative rating migration in
the portfolio. The portfolio has been impacted by the downgrade of several
Spanish RMBS assets. The transaction exposure to the peripheral eurozone
countries represents approximately 22%.

Stanton MBS I is a securitisation of European structured finance assets, mainly
mezzanine RMBS and CMBS assets of sub-investment grade quality. The portfolio is
actively managed by Cambridge Place Investment Management LLP, a specialist
manager, focused on asset-backed securities and related instruments.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Source of information: Transactions trustee reports.

Applicable criteria "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June
2012; "Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs", dated 03 October
2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.

