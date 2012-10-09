版本:
2012年 10月 9日

TEXT-S&P: Western Gas rating unchanged after note add-on

Oct 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today that it left its 'BB+' issue-level rating and its '3' recovery 
rating unchanged on Western Gas Partner L.P.'s (BB+/Positive/--) existing $520 
million 4% notes due 2022 after the partnership announced it proposed to make 
an add-on of up to $150 million to the issue.

The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery if a payment default occurs. The partnership intends to use the net 
proceeds for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the issuance, we expect 
the partnership's debt to EBITDA ratio to be below 3.5x over the next year.

Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Western Gas Partners is a 
growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum 
Corp. to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream energy assets.

