TEXT-Fitch keeps SNS Reaal's 'BBB+' rating on watch negative

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SNS Bank's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and maintained SNS REAAL's Long- and Short-term
IDRs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on SNS Bank's Long-term IDRs is
Stable. Fitch has also downgraded SNS Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from
'bbb-' and simultaneously removed it from RWN. The Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)
on SRLEV's and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating has been maintained. A list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of SNS Bank's IDRs reflects Fitch's continued belief there is a
high probability that the Dutch state will provide support to the bank, if
required.
SNS REAAL's ratings have been maintained on RWN, on which they were placed on 18
July 2012. The RWN reflects Fitch's view that if all or the majority of the
group's insurance operations are sold, potential future support from the
authorities in case of need would likely be provided to SNS Bank directly rather
than through the holding company. There are still significant uncertainties on
the scope and breath of the various strategic options being considered and, as
the agency indicated on 18 July 2012, it expects to resolve the RWN placed on
SNS REAAL once there is further clarity on the strategic options. This could, in
Fitch's opinion, include the likelihood of part or all of the insurance assets
being sold, but would not be restricted to it.
The downgrade of SNS Bank's VR to 'bb' from 'bbb-' and removal from RWN reflects
the heightened risks carried by the bank's commercial real estate (CRE) loan
book (EUR4.2bn property development and, to a lower extent, the EUR3.6bn
property investment - in total around 4x book equity at end-June 2012) in the
view of the data published by the bank in its first-half results and the latest
commercial property market trends in the Netherlands (around 80% of the total
exposures) and across Europe.
SNS Bank's VR was placed on RWN on 18 July 2012 (see 'Fitch Places SNS REAAL on
RWN; Affirms SNS Bank at 'BBB+'' available at www.fitchratings.com), following
SNS REAAL's announcement that it is considering various capital strengthening
options to be able to meet the end-2013 timeline for the repayment of state
capital securities (EUR848m, including repayment premium) agreed on with the
European Commission (EC). This raised concerns of an induced reduced financial
flexibility for the bank, because of, among other factors, difficult economic
conditions and property markets.
Fitch expects that the difficulties in the highly cyclical commercial property
markets will protract if not worsen, notably in the Netherlands, as the public
and private sectors are undertaking a substantial deleveraging process, given
the reducing refinancing opportunities as financial institutions turn away from
property lending and as the economic conditions remains weak. Unlike other major
Dutch banks, SNS Bank's CRE portfolio is dominated by exposures to property
development (Property Finance) which is, by nature, much riskier than property
investment. In addition, SNS Bank has property development exposures to
countries that have experienced severe real estate shocks (Spain and US),
although these have been largely written-down and/or foreclosed.
The quality of the Property Finance loan book in run-off (EUR4.2bn) has further
weakened with impaired loans and average loan-to-value ratios deteriorating
again during H112 to high levels (39.6% and 105.4% respectively). In addition,
the less risky property investment loan book (Property Finance SME) has started
to experience some deterioration and the relatively low 4.3% impaired loan ratio
reported at end-June 2012 is expected to increase, causing higher loan
impairment charges. Along with earnings strains in the bank's retail activities
due to continued pressure on net interest margin and higher, but still low, loan
impairment charges, the CRE exposures will cause significant further losses for
the bank over the foreseeable future and, ultimately, pressure on capital. The
bank has so far succeeded in mitigating the negative impact on its capital
position through deleveraging (but also through some support from the group's
insurance operations) but would not be able to continue doing so if the current
adverse conditions on the CRE markets protracts, if not worsen.
In Fitch's opinion, the continued, and potentially increasing, burden of the
property lending on SNS Bank's earnings and ultimately capital (ahead of the
implementation of tougher regulatory requirements) is not commensurate anymore
with an investment grade standalone creditworthiness.
Fitch placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on RWE on 16 July 2012
reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement that it will take capital strengthening
initiatives by the end of 2012. All scenarios are still under review by
management and no final decision has been made yet. Consequently, Fitch has
maintained the RWE on the insurance operating entities. Fitch expects to resolve
the RWE once there is greater clarity about the future of the insurance
operations in the context of the group's capital strengthening initiatives.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's respective Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are
at their Support Rating Floor, which means that there are sensitive to any
weakening of the Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support. The
RWN placed on SNS REAAL's IDRs are expected to be resolved once there is further
clarity on the various strategic options envisaged by the group.
SNS Bank's state guaranteed debt securities are rated 'AAA', reflecting the
Netherlands' guarantee and so would be sensitive to any change in the
Netherlands' rating.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
SNS Bank's VR reflects its solid franchise in Dutch retail banking, which has
enabled it to maintain a healthy net inflow of customer deposits during H112,
improving its funding mix while the bank is reducing its loan book (the
loans/deposits ratio improved to 147% at end-June 2012 versus 162% at end-2011).
This still high loans/deposits ratio indicates that the bank remains reliant on
the capital markets for its funding needs (a structural feature of Dutch banks),
but has regained access to secured funding in H212 with a EUR1bn covered bond
and EUR960m RMBS placements. This has further strengthened an already solid
liquidity position. The VR also incorporates the substantial strains of the
property finance exposure on SNS Bank's earnings and the related significant
challenges for its capital position.
SNS Bank's VR would be vulnerable to any deterioration in asset quality beyond
current expectations causing heightened stress on capital, but also to a
weakening of the bank's core retail franchise or to any material set-back in its
liquidity profile.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors continue to
reflect the high probability of support from the Dutch state being made
available if required, which means that they are sensitive to any weakening of
the Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support. As indicated SNS
REAAL's Support and Support Rating Floor are on RWN.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IFS
The IFS ratings of SNS REAAL's operating insurance subsidiaries, SRLEV and REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen, reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong business
position in the Dutch insurance market, solid capital adequacy and stable
profitability. These strengths are offset by moderate financial flexibility,
including repayment of the capital securities issued by the group to the Dutch.
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a sustained
decline in the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a structural
decline in the insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported net
income was below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level).
Although no final decision has been made yet, Fitch expects capital
strengthening initiatives to be taken in the near future. The agency still views
the sale of the group's insurance operations, either partly or in total, as a
possibility. If the insurance operations are acquired by a financially stronger
group, the ratings of SRLEV and/or REAAL Schadeverzekeringen could be upgraded.
However, if the insurance operations are sold to a financially weaker group,
these insurers' ratings could be downgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are notched off SNS Bank's VR in line with
Fitch's rating criteria for such securities and their downgrade to 'B-' from
'B+' mirrors the two notches downgrade of SNS Bank's VR. Given SNS Bank's hybrid
Tier 1 securities are notched off SNS Bank's VR, their ratings are sensitive to
any changes in the banks' VR. Fitch notes that there is a possibility that the
EC will impose some form of 'burden sharing' (such as coupon omission) on SNS
Bank's subordinated debt and hybrid securities if SNS REAAL were not be able to
repay according to the agreed timeframe.
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS REAAL:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; remains on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; remains on RWN
Support Rating: '2' ; remains on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; remains on RWN
SNS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bbb-', RWN removed
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; RWN removed
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'
SNS REAAL N.V. Insurance Activities:
SRLEV N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWE
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWEAdditional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15
December 2011; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August
2012, 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' dated 9 July 2012 and
'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 19 September 2012 are all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
