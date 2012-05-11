TEXT-S&P affirms Compass Minerals International 'BB+' rating

Overview
-- U.S.-based Compass Minerals International is looking to enter
into a new $384 million term loan, plus estimated fees, with proceeds that we
expect will be used to refinance existing maturities.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' rating on Compass. We are assigning a 'BBB'
issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the proposed term loan.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Compass will
maintain good credit metrics for the 'BB+' rating despite recent operating
challenges due to weather-related setbacks.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB+'
corporate credit rating on Overland Park, Kan.-based Compass Minerals
International. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches above
the corporate credit rating) to the proposed $384 million term loan (plus
estimated fees). The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for
very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We expect
the company to use proceeds to repay its outstanding term loans due in 2012
and 2016.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects our opinion that the company's 2012 earnings
will support credit metrics in line with the 'BB+' rating, despite operating
difficulties pressuring performance in both segments. Compass Minerals
continues to struggle with weather-related setbacks in 2012 as demand for the
highway deicing salt products declined 24% below historical averages during
the October-March winter season following unseasonably warm weather in the
company's regional end markets, which include the Great Lakes region and Ohio
Valley. In addition, the company is also experiencing higher costs due to a
weaker-than-expected sulfate of potash (SOP) harvest as a result of wet
weather in 2011 and tornado damage at its Goderich, Ontario, salt mine and
evaporation plant. Still, Compass' strong market position in both businesses
continues to support the rating.
Under our base case scenario, we expect the company's revenues to decline
about 5% in 2012, with EBITDA between $250 million and $270 million, as annual
volume declines of about 12% in the deicing salt segment are partially offset
by approximately 25% volume growth in the potash segment. We expect that
short-term margin pressures as a result of higher costs related to the tornado
and potash harvest will hamper the company, and that it will right-size
operating expenses in 2013, particularly given increased efficiencies expected
from tornado-induced equipment upgrades and the completion of several
components in Compass' ongoing expansion of the SOP production process.
Despite lower earnings, we expect Compass will continue to maintain credit
metrics at a level that we would consider to be good for the rating and our
assessment of its 'significant' financial risk profile, with leverage trending
comfortably below 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 40%.
The cost improvements are anticipated to translate into significant EBITDA
growth in 2013, with leverage metrics below 2x and FFO to debt above 50%.
Overland Park, Kan.-based Compass Minerals International is the largest
producer of deicing rock salt and specialty fertilizer products in North
America. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's "fair" business
risk and "significant" financial risk. A few attributes we consider to be
strengths, including the company's strong market position and that its product
segments are uncorrelated, partially offsetting the risk factors. Compass is
the largest North American producer of deicing salt and low-potassium potash,
operates the world's largest rock salt mine, and has access to the only
naturally occurring source of SOP in the region via the Great Salt Lake. This
market position enhances its cost position and profitability. We expect the
company's 2012 EBITDA margins to be about 24%, slightly below the historical
five-year average of 27%. We expect margins to meet or exceed historical
averages over the medium term.
Compass generates revenues from two main segments, salt and specialty
fertilizer. Its highway deicing business is seasonal with 70% of sales
occurring between November and March. Demand is also highly dependent on
weather as volumes can fluctuate significantly depending on the severity of
the winter season. Although the company's volume is typically 10 million to
10.5 million tons in a normal winter season, volumes can swing by as much as 2
million tons either way depending on weather, which can have a material impact
on earnings. Still, local governments are compelled to deice roadways because
of safety concerns, resulting in non-cyclical demand characteristics. A key
business risk is the company's high mine concentration as its Goderich salt
mine in Ontario, Canada, accounts for about 65% of its salt production, and,
as a result, operating performance is highly dependent on that mine's ongoing
operation.
Its specialty fertilizer segment produces and sells SOP to producers of
high-value crops, including fruits, vegetables, and turfgrass. Earnings can
fluctuate as a result of price volatility and cyclical demand, but we believe
that long-term demand for specialty potash products is growing as developing
nations continue to industrialize, which drives population growth and also
reduces availability of arable land for agricultural products. Compass is in
the midst of a multiyear expansion of its Great Salt Lake facility, an
initiative that will expand its production capacity significantly over the
next several years and that we expect will add additional financial stability
to the company's overall earnings stream.
Liquidity
In our view, we expect Compass to maintain "adequate" liquidity. Our
assessment of Compass's liquidity profile reflects the following:
-- Liquidity sources, including availability under its revolving credit
facility, will exceed uses by 1.2x over the next year;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to
decline by 20%; and
-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a
20% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures.
We expect pro forma liquidity to be about $300 million, consisting of balance
sheet cash of about $184 million and availability of about $116 million under
its $125 million revolving credit facility due 2015 (after accounting for
letters of credit totaling about $9 million).
Compass typically generates cash during the fourth and first quarters and
consumes cash in the second and third quarters as it builds deicing salt
inventories for the coming winter. Historically, the company has generated
good FFO and cash flow from operations, but increasing levels of capital
expenditures have recently thinned discretionary cash flow levels. In 2012, we
estimate that the company will generate FFO of about $200 million and FOCF of
about $10 million. Capital expenditures during the year should approximate
$190 million, which consists of the continued expansion of specialty
fertilizer production at the Great Salt Lake Facility, enhancements to the
mining process at Goderich, and some tornado-related expenses, a portion of
which we expect may be recouped via insurance. We expect dividends to be about
$60 million in 2012, and that any additional shareholder rewards will not
negatively impact the company's financial risk profile.
We expect the proposed term loan to maintain maintenance financial covenants
similar to Compass' existing loans, which require Compass to maintain a
maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x.
Given our operating assumptions, we expect the company to remain in compliance
with covenants over the near term. The company will have no near-term
maturities in its capital structure following the completion of the proposed
term loan financing.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Compass, to be
published shortly following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects the expectation that the company will
maintain good credit metrics for the rating, with leverage below 2.5x and FFO
to debt above 35%. Specifically, we expect adjusted EBITDA in a range from
$250 million and $270 million for 2012, largely because of our expectation
that growth in the potash segment will offset volume and pricing declines in
the salt segment following unusually warm winter weather in the company's end
markets.
We could take a negative rating action if Compass's overall financial risk
profile weakened significantly or if adjusted leverage were to rise above 3.5x
and remain at this level. This could occur as a result of the combination of a
substantial decline in volumes, a large debt-financed acquisition, or
shareholder friendly initiative, such as a share repurchase.
A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term given our view of
the company's fair business risk profile as evidenced by the seasonality of
its salt-production business, its high mine concentration, and the inherent
cyclicality of its fertilizer business. However, a higher rating could occur
over time if the company were able to further diversify its earnings stream
away from dependence on seasonal salt sales and a single mine, while at the
same time maintaining a financial risk profile in-line with an
investment-grade rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Compass Minerals International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
Senior Secured BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BB+
Recovery Rating 3
New Rating
Compass Minerals International Inc.
Senior Secured
US$384 mil Term Loan D bank ln due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.