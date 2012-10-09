S&P raises Fortress Investment Group rating to 'BBB'

Overview
-- New York-based alternative asset management company Fortress
Investment Group continues to grow its assets under management,
increasing its stable and recurring management fee earnings.
-- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on Fortress to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for sound cash
generation and investment performance.
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit rating on FIG LLC to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is
stable. FIG LLC is the counterparty to Fortress' funding agreements and
guaranteed by various Fortress group entities. Accordingly, we analyze the
entire Fortress Investment Group to arrive at our rating on FIG LLC.
Rationale
The upgrade primarily reflects our view that the firm is focusing on
increasing its fee-paying assets under management (AUM), which reduces the
dependence on incentive income over time. Our rating on Fortress reflects the
firm's increasing stable and recurring management fee income from its
private-equity and credit funds. Other rating strengths include low leverage,
a continually improving funding profile, a sound long-term investment track
record, and experienced principals. Internal controls, infrastructure, and
governance practices are sound. We estimate that EBITDA interest coverage for
the year will strengthen to about 10x and debt leverage will decline to about
0.6x.
The active role of the firm's five principals, who manage independent
investment strategies and control the majority of the voting shares in the
company, is a factor offsetting Fortress' strengths because it amplifies
key-man risk. We see the illiquidity of Fortress' own fund investments and the
higher exposure to credit and real estate cycles relative to peers as
weaknesses that could hurt the firm's performance during downcycles. The
incentive income contribution to distributable earnings remains greater for
Fortress than for many of its peers. This exposes the firm to potential
earnings volatility, which we view as a weakness.
Fortress has managed private-equity, credit, and "macro" hedge funds, which
take macroeconomic bets, for more than 12 years. Its performance has rebounded
strongly following the crisis in 2008, and it continues to steadily attract
capital. We expect that Fortress will maintain its place as one of the largest
alternative asset management companies in the U.S. as management keeps adding
new investment strategies and steps up distribution efforts as part of its
growth strategy.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Fortress will continue to steadily
increase its fee-paying AUM and that the funds' performance will be in line
with, or even better than, their benchmarks. We also expect the firm will seek
to further diversify its revenue streams. We could downgrade Fortress if its
AUM falls to less than $30 billion as a result of weak performance or investor
withdrawals, or if its liquidity, profitability, leverage, or debt-servicing
ability weakens to speculative-grade levels. We could raise our rating on
Fortress if fee-paying AUM continues to increase, resulting in a greater slice
of revenue from stable and recurring fee-related earnings. However, we think
an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
FIG LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured BBB BBB-
