TEXT-S&P rates MMM Holdings 'B+' with stable outlook

Oct. 9 - Overview
-- MMM Holdings Inc., the leading Medicare Advantage insurer in Puerto
Rico, is issuing a new senior credit facility.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' issuer credit rating to MMM Holdings and a
'B+' issue rating to the credit facility.
-- The stable outlook indicates that we are not likely to change the
rating on MMM Holdings in the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
long-term issuer credit rating to MMM Holdings Inc. and its 'B+' debt rating
to its first-lien senior secured credit facility comprising $450 million of
term loan and a $30 million revolver. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
MMM Holdings is a downstream holding company in the Aveta Inc. group
with operations in Puerto Rico. It will use the majority of the proceeds from
the new debt issuance to refinance an existing debt obligation ($257.6 million)
and for other prepayment and issuance-related expenses. The remaining amount
($193 million) will be a dividend to shareholders. The credit facility is
guaranteed by the nonregulated subsidiaries of MMM Holdings.
Previously, the Aveta Inc. group had a single credit agreement wherein the two
downstream holding companies--NAMM Holdings Inc. and MMM Holdings--were
coborrowers. Total outstanding debt obligation as of September 2012 was $515
million for the entire Aveta Inc. group, with $258 million of debt at each of
the downstream holding companies. As part of the new credit facility, MMM
Holdings is refinancing its portion of the outstanding debt obligation and
NAMMM Holdings is expected to repay its portion of the obligation through
available capital resources. Also, unlike the previous credit agreement, the
new credit agreements will no longer have any cross-guarantees between the two
downstream holding companies or from the parent, Aveta Inc.
We view MMM Holdings' business risk profile to be supportive of the rating.
The company has two regulated insurance subsidiaries, namely Medicare y Mucho
Mas (MMM) and Preferred Medicare Choice (PMC), that provide Medicare Advantage
(MA) to seniors in Puerto Rico. With a market share of more than 40% in Puerto
Rico and a 213,000-member base as of June 2012, the company is the leading MA
insurer in this region. The company has strong medical-management capabilities
and an experienced management team that has executed a profitable growth path
during the past few years, supported by of a captive sales force and a strong
independent physician network (IPA). However, MMM Holdings' business risk
profile is constrained by its geographic concentration in Puerto Rico and
narrow product focus in MA.
We view MMM Holdings' operating performance as a strength to its financial
risk profile. On a consolidated basis, we expect MMM Holdings to have EBITDA
margins around 8%-10% in 2012 and 2013. We expect the company to continue
producing consistent earnings, underpinned by its ability to manage cost
through its IPA network. However, weak capitalization and aggressive financial
policy weakens its financial risk profile. As per our risk-based insurance
capital model, consolidated statutory capital of MMM and PMC are well
deficient of the 'BBB' level. Although the company is meeting current
regulatory requirements in Puerto Rico (the requirement is to move to 200% by
2014), its National Association of Insurance Commissioners risk-based capital
ratio of 140% is weak when compared with insurance companies' outside Puerto
Rico.
The current level of debt leverage (we expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio around 2x
and a debt-to-capital ratio around 65%-75% as of year-end 2012 and 2013) is
toward the higher end of our universe of privately owned insurance holding
companies, but is within our threshold for the rating. We expect EBITDA
fixed-charge (interest and required amortization) coverage to be around 3x,
supported by consistent earnings.
In addition, NAMM Holdings has an aggressive financial policy as seen in its
use of debt to pay dividends to shareholders. This will be the second time
this year that the Aveta Inc. group has increased leverage to pay dividends to
its shareholders. We expect the presence of required excess cash-flow sweeps
and amortization to help reduce leverage in the future. But, given the group's
history of dividend recapitalization, we assume that future dividends may
offset the projected deleveraging.
Outlook
The stable outlook indicates that we are not likely to change the rating on
MMM Holdings in the next 12 months. We expect MMM Holdings to maintain debt
leverage around 2x during the outlook horizon, while consistent operating
performance will support EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of around 3x. However,
we may lower the ratings if the company increases leverage to more than 2x or
suffers a drop in profitability (less than 5% EBITDA margin). On the other
hand, the company's concentrated business risk profile and highly levered
financial risk profile limit a ratings upside.
Ratings List
New Rating
MMM Holdings Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Foreign Currency B+/Stable/--
$450 Mil. Term Loan Due 2017
$30 Mil. Revolver Due 2017
Senior Secured B+
